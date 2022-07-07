 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

North Beach closed for swimming, Zoo Beach under advisory today

  • 0

RACINE — North Beach is closed for swimming today (Thursday, July 7) and Zoo Beach is under advisory because of high E. coli results.

0 Comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Timeline of crises that have rocked UK's Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News