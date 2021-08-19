North Beach closed for swimming; high E. coli count

RACINE — North Beach is closed for unsafe swimming conditions due to high bacterial counts in water samples taken by laboratory staff, the city said in a Thursday news release.
E. coli levels were above advisory levels Thursday morning, found to be 334 CCE (calibrator cell equivalents) per 100 milliliters. By the afternoon, the city said the level had risen to 1122 CEE per 100 milliliters.
Zoo Beach remains open.
The closure at North Beach will remain in effect until bacteria levels are within the accepted limits.
For more information, call 262-636-9203.