 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Beach closed for swimming; high E. coli count
0 Comments

North Beach closed for swimming; high E. coli count

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — North Beach is closed for unsafe swimming conditions due to high bacterial counts in water samples taken by laboratory staff, the city said in a Thursday news release.

E. coli levels were above advisory levels Thursday morning, found to be 334 CCE (calibrator cell equivalents) per 100 milliliters. By the afternoon, the city said the level had risen to 1122 CEE per 100 milliliters.

Zoo Beach remains open.

The closure at North Beach will remain in effect until bacteria levels are within the accepted limits.

For more information, call 262-636-9203.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News