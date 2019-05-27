RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is scheduled to open North Beach and Zoo Beach the weekend of June 1-3. Lifeguards will be on duty during the opening and will begin their regular guarding schedule on Saturday, June 8.
The lifeguard schedule is as follows:
- North Beach — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
- Zoo Beach — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas, beachgoers are asked to observe the following rules and guidelines:
- No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
- Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
- Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present.
- For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
- Please note that the North and Zoo Beach Parks closes promptly at 10 p.m.
The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine ordinance:
- Alcoholic beverages (except within the North Beach Oasis area).
- Motorized vehicles on the beaches.
- Glass containers on the beaches.
- Fire on the beaches.
- Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas.
