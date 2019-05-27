Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is scheduled to open North Beach and Zoo Beach the weekend of June 1-3. Lifeguards will be on duty during the opening and will begin their regular guarding schedule on Saturday, June 8.

The lifeguard schedule is as follows:

  • North Beach — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
  • Zoo Beach — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For the safety of all in the park, beach and swim areas, beachgoers are asked to observe the following rules and guidelines:

  • No motor boats, wind surfers or floating devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts, etc.) are allowed in the protected swim area.
  • Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
  • Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present.
  • For daily water conditions at North Beach, check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
  • Please note that the North and Zoo Beach Parks closes promptly at 10 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by City of Racine ordinance:

  • Alcoholic beverages (except within the North Beach Oasis area).
  • Motorized vehicles on the beaches.
  • Glass containers on the beaches.
  • Fire on the beaches.
  • Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments