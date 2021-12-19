 Skip to main content
North Bay seeking public works trustee

NORTH BAY — After many years working to maintain North Bay’s streets, public land and Village Hall, Trustee no. 1 and Public Works Trustee Paul Schroeder is not seeking re-election.

He resigned so that he may shift his focus to his family, a village newsletter announced Friday afternoon. Schroeder declined to comment on this report.

Village President Mark Schall did not respond to requests for comment.

Residents interested in learning more about the role of the public works trustee are to contact Schall at vnbpresident@northbay-wi.us or any board member.

They’re also encouraged to review Chapters 1, 2, 7 and 17 of the Village Code of Ordinances published on the village website, northbay-wi.us/ordinances/.

