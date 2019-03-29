NORTH BAY — The Village of North Bay, a municipality of just under 250 people between the City of Racine and Village of Wind Point, will be electing a new village clerk this Tuesday.
Current village clerk Connie Mellem will be retiring after she completes this term, having served two years at the role.
Two candidates, both public-office newcomers who have lived in the village for a combined 27 years, are looking to replace Mellem: Jo Gravitter and Dori Panthofer.
Village clerk
North Bay, which has only 97 households, is located along Lake Michigan and N. Main St. The village was incorporated in 1951 and has a six-member board.
The clerk position carries a 2-year term that will begin Monday, May 13. The pay for the position, which is being labeled as a part-time job, is $8,000 per year before taxes.
The clerk will do a majority of her work at North Bay’s village hall, 3615 Hennepin Place. The clerk must live within the village boundaries.
General duties of the position include handling all elections and village meetings. They will keep track of any financial decisions, ordinances or resolutions passed by the village board.
They will generally be the point of contact for anyone inside or outside of the village regarding municipal matters. They will also, along with the village treasurer, complete a tax roll and transmit it to the county treasurer.
The candidates
Dori Panthofer, 54, has lived in North Bay for 17 years. She is currently the athletic administrative assistant for The Prairie School and has never run for public office before.
Panthofer is a member of the Junior League of Racine, a volunteer organization. She was also a Girl Scout Troop leader for 11 years and serves at her church.
Panthofer said she learned about the roles of the clerk years ago and has been interested ever since.
“I’d like to preserve the North Bay tradition by keeping our peaceful way of life,” she said. “We’ve got a really nice cohesive community, while simultaneously sustaining long-term fiscal health.”
At her current role with The Prairie School, she makes sure all the sports teams are Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association compliant. She has also automated the process of registration for teams and has done all of her own tax work for past roles, which include an independent agent for American Family Insurance. She also owned her own business, a high-end women's retail clothing store run out of her home.
“This community is a lot like Mayberry. We’re all from here and I really like the cohesive nature of our community,” she said. “I’d like to do my part in helping continue that.”
Jo Gravitter, 45, has lived in North Bay for just under 10 years. She is currently an accountant in Milwaukee. Gravitter has also never run for public office.
She volunteers at her church and has volunteered at a women's shelter in Milwaukee.
“I absolutely love North Bay. I think this village is a hidden gem in Racine,” she said. “I think it would be a great opportunity to learn the day to day operations of a local government.”
Gravitter said she learned of the opening through the village newsletter. She said being an accountant means she has a very close attention to detail. She also said she is able to multitask and handle administrative duties, making her a good fit for the role.
“When the opportunity arose I thought, because I’m an accountant by trade, that a lot of those skills and characteristics would translate well into being able to help the residents of North Bay as village clerk,” she said. “So I thought that might be a really good fit for me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.