RACINE — When Norman D. Golden II was growing up in Racine, he knew he wanted to be an actor. His parents were supportive of his aspirations but had no idea he intended to pursue his dreams as a child.

A short while later, he would be working with some of the biggest names in the industry.

But despite his early success, the challenges that Golden faced when he broke into the business are remarkably similar to those that the industry is facing today.

Golden was inspired to go into acting by shows his family watched after dinner during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“I would see kids playing make believe, if you will,” Golden said. “I was old enough to know — I was around 6 — to understand that it wasn’t real, understanding it was make believe, but not understanding what Hollywood really was about.”

Golden said that the fun the kids on screen were having intrigued him, and he bugged his parents for about a year to let him try acting, confident in what he wanted to do.

“They always encouraged (me),” Golden said. “‘You know you can do anything you put your mind to,’ but unbeknownst to them, in my mind, I can do that now, not when I’m an adult when I grow up.”

Fortunately for Golden, his parents never shied away from indulging his passion, and eventually Golden’s cries of “I want to do that” were answered.

Through family ties, Golden’s mother enrolled him in a commercial workshop, kickstarting his acting career.

The workshop taught Golden about the audition process, gave him experience in front of a camera and introduced him to how to write for the screen, something that would benefit him in the future.

Golden quickly found representation, starting his acting career at 6.

After working in various commercials and the second season of the short-lived sitcom “True Colors,” Golden began working in films.

Cop and a Half

Golden got his motion picture start co-starring in “Cop and a Half,” a 1993 comedy about a boy who wants to be a police officer after watching cop shows on television.

Golden played the boy, who got paired with a police officer — who was played by Burt Reynolds.

Golden said the role was strange because he portrayed a Black boy wanting to be a police officer.

“Just to have a co-starring role,” Golden said, reflecting on what he considers to be his biggest acting role. “Just the fact that I had a role that big for my demographic. There wasn’t a lot of young African American kids, boys in particular, sharing a co-starring billing with a person like Burt Reynolds. I think that’s what made it unique. People would see this poster and see this little Black kid sitting on Burt Reynolds shoulders and be like, ‘What is this?’”

Golden also acknowledged the tensions between communities of color and law enforcement agencies, in relation to the complexity of his role.

“There has been a long-standing clash with the Black community in particular and law enforcement, and there’s reason for that,” Gorden said, alluding to cases of police brutality both at the time the movie was released and today. “That ain’t nothing new. It’s been happening.”

Golden said the premise of “Cop and a Half,” a young boy tagging along with a seasoned police officer to solve a murder the boy had witnessed, is a suspension of disbelief.

It played into the idea of children imagining themselves in grown up roles, like a police officer or a firefighter.

Along with that, Golden said he felt the fact that he was a Black kid wanting to be a police officer played into that suspension of disbelief as well.

“Unfortunately what happens is when we grow and we get older, Black people typically have to grow up faster,” Golden said.

Golden said the relationship between the Black community and law enforcement is not one of hate, but does require conversation and healing.

“Black kids should be able to want to be a cop and protect and serve,” Golden said. “Really more to serve our community as a form of protection. We haven’t really been able to get that, not only because of our relationship with law enforcement, but society in general.”

Golden equated the conversation about race relations to a pendulum: Sometimes a clear conversation can be had, while others may think there have already been enough milestones to mark the progress of race relations.

Later career

After the co-starring role, Golden went on to work with Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou in the television movie “There are No Children Here,” a story about a mother, played by Winfrey, and her struggles raising two boys in a Chicago public housing project.

Although many public housing projects in Chicago have been closed, Golden said the work reflected the struggles of the families living there at the time.

“Back then, when that film was made in ‘93 ... it was crazy in Chicago,” Golden said, calling his work on the film and the opportunity to work with Winfrey and Angelou poignant.

Golden’s third film, “On Promised Land,” centered on a family of sharecroppers trying to get the land that was promised to them.

He said that many of his film roles after “Cop and a Half” spoke to the experiences of African Americans in various eras and times of their lives.

Golden continued his career as a child star into 1999, with a television adaption of “Moby Dick.”

The now

After he stopped acting, Golden shifted focus to nonprofit work, focusing mainly on education and spirituality.

He also began to write and produce films, some of which are available on Amazon Prime.

A few of his current projects have been stalled because of the Writers Guild of America strike.

“I think it is unfortunate that after everything that history has taught us, and everything that a lot of the people that are at the helm of certain companies have even experienced or gone through, that we even have to be in this situation,” Golden said.

The last writers strike, between November 2007 to February 2008, lasted three months and eight days. The current strike began May 2.

“There’s so much money and so much opportunity that’s out here in the world,” Golden said, “and people still feel the need to want to control and not really give them (the writers) a fair share.”

Golden said the industry generates more than enough revenue for everyone to make a decent living.

“If were gonna live, we want to have a life,” he said. “A healthy lifestyle, a descent lifestyle.”

Golden also feels like the strike could cause the industry to go stagnant.

“Now, everybody is clenched, so we’re not working,” Golden said. “Things have kind of stopped, so there’s noting flowing. When nothing is flowing and everything is stagnant, then that’s death.”

