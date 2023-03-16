RACINE — More than two dozen nonprofit organizations will receive funding through the GROW Racine Mini-Grants Program to help provide services for unmet community needs.

The Common Council approved the $688,429 expenditure March 7.

The 29 organizations, from a field of 70 applications, will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 to support their work.

“These grants represent an innovative approach to meeting unmet community needs and investing in our city’s residents,” Mayor Cory Mason said.

The grants will fund an array of projects, including increasing third grade reading levels, expanding legal advocacy and outreach to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, and addressing food insecurity.

“We are committed to supporting our partners in their efforts to transform lives in Racine,” said Vicky Selkowe, Strategic Initiatives & Community Partnerships Manager for the City of Racine. “These mini-grants represent a tremendous investment in our city’s residents and our partners. We are excited to see the impact that these small yet mighty proposals will have on the community.”

Grant recipients include:

A&S Unlimited Solutions, $25,000 – Getting Ahead-Racine provides emotional support and concrete access to resources for impoverished residents; trained facilitators are first-generation college graduates who have experienced poverty.

Awesome Young Authors Awards and Community, $25,000 – CEOs of Tomorrow Training Program will provide entrepreneurship and skill training for city residents 10-26 years old, focusing on the underserved and those lacking access to entrepreneurial resources.

BeLEAF Survivors, $21,000 – Strategic outreach will be conducted to engage survivors who are not currently accessing services, focused on male, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ survivors.

Black Arts Council of Racine, $25,000 – A new program called Rage for the Stage will connect local African American youth, teens and adults to trained professionals for experiences and learning about acting, production, playwriting, content creation and the spoken word.

Education Empowerment, $25,000 – The Youth Aspiring Towards Excellence Remedial Reading program will connect certified teachers one-on-one with referred third through fifth grade students to improve third grade reading proficiency levels.

FINAO Inc., $25,000 – Food insecurities faced by youth will be addressed through the Mobile Munchies program, which brings healthy after-school snack packs directly to youth at Racine Unified School District, and to community center and Community Oriented Policing House locations.

Giving to the Nations Inc., $22,293 – To meet the need for basic non-food goods (i.e. toothpaste, laundry detergent, tampons, diapers, etc.), Healthy Essentials Pantry will hold four hygiene giveaway events to reach residents in/near the city’s Neighborhood Stabilization and Enhancement Districts.

Good Samaritan Center of Racine, $25,000 – Baby Express Wellness Boxes, which provide customized packages of baby formula, breast pumps, fresh fruits and vegetables, household and personal products, will be distributed to reduce infant mortality and support better health outcomes for high-risk pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers and low-income households with infants.

Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, $25,000 – The AgVets Cooperative Companion Gardening Initiative trains veterans and at-risk young adults in agribusiness, immersive learning and entrepreneurial assistance. Participants will grow and sell fresh produce to residents, particularly older adult military veterans.

Health Care Network Inc., $18,810 – Services will be expanded to add new child, teen and family group therapy and mentorship sessions to help meet the need for mental health care and behavioral health services, particularly among Spanish-speaking, immigrant city residents.

Hispanic Roundtable Inc., $25,000 – The Community Restoration Project will expand its home repair services to more low-income city homeowners, particularly Latinx families. The repairs provided will include plumbing, water heaters, siding, painting, roofing and gutter work, stairs and more.

Hospitality Center Inc., $25,000 – Funding will allow for nine safety and wellness trainings for guests and volunteers about topics such as first aid/CPR, suicide prevention, Narcan use, trauma informed care, crisis intervention and more.

John XXIII Educational Center, a ministry of St. Patrick Parish, $15,000 – Outreach and academic tutoring will be provided to students of color to improve youth emotional and social needs and academic success. Funding also will be used for new scholarships to support post-secondary education for served students/families.

LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, $25,000 – Renovations will be made at the center’s Junction Avenue building (located in the neighborhood stabilization and enhancement district) to handle increased volume of activity and programming, and to create an attractive and useful outdoor meeting area for social events.

Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center, $25,000 – EMERGE Artists Fellowship, an eight-week artistic development program for city residents, will engage, support and uplift professional practitioners in the arts. This program also increases critical attention and exposure for underrepresented artists of color.

Main Project Community, $25,000 – Project Restoration will provide six months of comprehensive support for justice-involved individuals in Racine ages 17 and older. Referrals come from the district attorney and the program provides individuals with a supportive alternative to serving time.

NAMI Racine County, $24,125 – Funding will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness’ ability to meet the increasing local need for mental health services, through capacity and professional development for staff, board and volunteer leaders, as well as community engagement events.

Professional Women in Trades Inc. – Girls in Trades/Ladies in Trades programs will introduce Racine’s middle and high school girls to careers and opportunities in manufacturing, STEM, youth apprenticeships and skilled trades.

Racine – Royal Family Kids Camp, $25,000 – A supportive one-week camp with two-to-one counselor/camper ratio will address the unmet emotional needs of neglected and abused children, ages 7-11, who are in foster care or guardianship situations.

Racine County Project Emergency Inc., dba The Racine County Food Bank, $25,000 – Nutritious food will be purchased and provided to city residents to meet emergency needs caused by end of pandemic FoodShare benefits and increases in food costs.

Racine Friendship Clubhouse $25,000 – Updates and renovations will be made to enhance the clubhouse’s Work-Ordered Day Program and Culinary Department (located in the neighborhood stabilization and enhancement district). Programs provide valuable connections, skills training and support to individuals with mental health diagnoses.

Racine Literacy Council, $25,000 – In partnership with the Racine Public Library, the pilot eight- to 12-week Family Literacy Program will be launched. The program’s aim is to lift a family’s literacy skills and provide academic and social skill-building support.

Racine Art Museum Association Inc., $24,000 – Funding will be used to expand the Family and Community Engagement after-school extension of RAM On the Road outreach programming, bringing arts and cultural programming throughout the community.

Racine Urban Garden Network (RUGN), $20,000 – The teaching garden and additional garden plots will be expanded to promote access to fresh foods, improved food security and more.

Restoration Ministries Inc., $25,000 – The Super Saturday Summer Fun Program aims to reduce education and health disparities by providing free, incentive-based academic enrichment, field trips, mentoring and meals/snacks for at least 40 local youth every Saturday from June through August.

Root River Council, $25,000 – In partnership with the city’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Department, funding will allow RRC to make improvements to the Root River Parks and Pathway (signage, gravel replacement, etc.) and host and promote family friendly recreation, cultural, artistic and educational activities along the river and pathway.

SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc., $18,200 – Funding will allow for the launch of Teen Sudz Program, which provides free laundry services and personalized assessments and program connections for homeless, marginalized and at-risk teens at Safe Haven’s Washington Avenue location.

Secure Futures Foundation Inc., $25,000 – The Money Coach Program provides financial education and mentorship to students enrolled in the competency-based learning program at Park and Horlick high schools. Students can earn $350 college/career scholarships as they reach program benchmarks.

Women’s Resource Center of Racine Inc., $25,000 – Funding will allow WRC to provide legal advocacy and legal support for victims of domestic violence residing at WRC and Bethany Apartments, and those receiving services from SAFE Haven, Fight to End Exploitation.

This school collected 2,000 pounds of food for the Racine County Food Bank