YORKVILLE — Several Racine County nonprofits are going to be looking for alternate sources of fundraising after being reduced or cut from the county’s proposed 2020 budget.
As the county continues to balance its priorities for the upcoming year, while also paying for increases in benefits, the county administration is proposing to cut nearly $165,000 of funding that last year went to area nonprofits.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave told the County Board’s Finance and Human Resources Committee that the reduction of funding for the nonprofits is a “reflection of the challenge of the budget.”
“As I always say, the county is only as strong as its nonprofits and faith based entities,” Delagrave said. “We’re appreciative of them.”
Among the nonprofits hit the hardest by the pending cuts are: the Racine Zoo and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which each received $25,000 from the county this year; Neighborhood, Watch which received $20,000 this year; SAFE Haven of Racine, which received $10,000 this year; and River Bend Nature Center, which received $11,389 this year.
Visioning A Greater Racine, an organization working toward community revitalization, received $5,000 this year and Downtown Racine Corp., which promotes the city’s showcase commercial area, received $2,500 this year. Each of those nonprofits have been cut out of the proposed 2020 county budget along with several others.
Some to see increases
There are a few nonprofits that are on tap to receive an increase in funding.
The Racine Heritage Museum, which has outgrown its current space and is looking for a new home, is to receive a $23,000 increase to $125,000.
Delagrave said the increase in funding to help the Heritage Museum with its fundraising efforts in the future and will hopefully save the county money in the future.
The Transitional Living Center in Burlington, which did not receive any funding in the 2018 and 2019 budgets, is proposed to receive $20,000 in the upcoming budget.
The Transitional Living Center is a temporary shelter for individuals and families in need based in Burlington.
County funding for Faith, Hope and Love, which supports abused children, doubled from $2,500 in 2019 to a proposed $5,000.
There were other nonprofits that are to receive the same amount in the 2020 budget as they did in the 2019 budget and others that will see a decline in their funding.
Funding for the Fight to End Exploitation, which combats human trafficking in southeastern Wisconsin, is to remain at $10,000, while the Women’s Resource Center, which helps women in abusive relationships, will see its funding decreased $5,000 to $20,000. Funding for the Racine Agriculture Society, which runs the County Fair, and Racine Vocational Ministry, a job training program, are on tap to see decreases of $5,000 to total funding of $10,000.
In 2018, the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), Racine’s principal homeless shelter, received $100,000 from the county for upgrades and has not been included in the county budget since.
County Board Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian-Becker of Racine questioned the funding for HALO saying HALO “has done nothing in upgrades” recently.
Delagrave said HALO recently received the bonding for the funds that were budgeted in 2018.
“Of course they haven’t been able to do anything until now and they just got it in August,” Delagrave said.
We gave all our extra money to one of the biggest, most profitable foreign company's in the world. Only money for millionaires and billionaires, less money for the community.
