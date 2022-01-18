Nonprofit that operates Racine's tiny home village for veterans receives $37,500 from area church

Although the 173-year-old Plymouth Congregation in Racine no longer exists, its council is confident that the donation to VOW will continue to have a positive impact in the Racine community, a previous news release stated.
And, as its pioneering Tiny House initiative expands around the country, VOW’s outreach will continue to experience outstanding success, the VOW release said.
In Photos: Racine County volunteers send gifts and greetings to Wisconsin Veterans Home residents
Carol Amborn addresses envelopes for holiday gifts to veterans home
Ken and Karen Smars wrap a gift for holiday delivery to veterans home
American flags in a box for distribution in holiday gifts going to veterans home
Conrado Moreno and other volunteers prepare gift bags for veterans home residents
Kim Hemphill delivers blankets donated for gift bags going to veterans home
Kim McWilliams checks on gift bags being prepared for veterans home residents
Handmade cards from school children added to gift bags for veterans home residents
Tom Busse carries gift bags loaded onto trucks for delivery to veterans home
Volunteers fill American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove for gifts to veterans home
Bernice Steffens wraps a gift for veterans home residents during holiday season
B. Shane Morris and Tom Busse load truck with holiday gifts for veterans home
Carol Amborn adds cards to gift bags for delivery to veterans homes
Kim McWilliams adds American flags to gift bags for veterans home residents
Oliver Davidson wraps a gift for holiday delivery to veterans home residents
Volunteers work at tables in American Legion hall on gifts for veterans home residents
Don Larsen carries bag of gifts to fill trucks headed to veterans home
Pickup truck loaded with holiday gifts going to veterans home residents
Greeting card with personalized message for holiday delivery to veterans home
“I’ve taken trade-ins from customers that I sold cars to, and I’m giving them more money than they paid two years ago,” said the owner of one Kenosha used car dealer. “I’ve never seen anything like that.”
The NAACP asked Gateway to un-invite U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil from a Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration after Steil voted against what is known as the "John Lewis Voting Rights Act." Gateway indicated it will not be doing so.
Nearly a year-and-a-half after 30 gravesites were defaced at Mound Cemetery in Racine, two people have been charged for their alleged involvement in the destruction. One of accused allegedly said his actions were drug-fueled.