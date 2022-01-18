 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonprofit that operates Racine's tiny home village for veterans receives $37,500 from area church

RACINE — The Plymouth Congregational Church has made another donation in the same amount, but to a different charity.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, 1624 Yout St., received a grant of $37,500 from the church, VOW announced in a news release issued Monday.

This donation follows an announcement from Cops 'n Kids Reading Center Inc., 800 Villa St., stating that it also received a grant from the church to be put towards development of children's literacy.

Plymouth wanted to give its remaining assets to Racine organizations. Plymouth asked for proposals and VOW responded with a list of needs.

With the help of the grant, VOW:

  • Purchased a bus that will be used to transport residents to other Department of Veterans Affairs centers and events, and other general purposes
  • Updated its mental health room, and added a new program that will service residents and the entire veterans’ community
  • Attached a plaque to a park bench on VOW property acknowledging the support and generosity of Plymouth

Although the 173-year-old Plymouth Congregation in Racine no longer exists, its council is confident that the donation to VOW will continue to have a positive impact in the Racine community, a previous news release stated.

And, as its pioneering Tiny House initiative expands around the country, VOW’s outreach will continue to experience outstanding success, the VOW release said.

