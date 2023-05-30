Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORKVILLE — Racine County could soon get its first indoor facility for hockey players, figure skaters and recreational ice skaters to enjoy year-round.

The Racine County Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee held a special meeting last Tuesday to discuss a resolution regarding an indoor ice arena at Franksville Memorial Park, 9614 Northwestern Ave., Franksville.

The resolution calls for a partnership with a community nonprofit that is seeking to raise money to support the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a facility on the 52-acre park property.

After listening to a presentation from the nonprofit’s leadership group, the committee approved moving the resolution forward to the County Board, with a first reading scheduled for June 13.

The resolution would allow the project to move forward if the nonprofit can secure the resources for the project.

Features and funding

Racine County does not have any indoor ice skating facilities, but there are two seasonal outdoor ice rinks in Waterford and Burlington.

There are two indoor ice skating facilities in Kenosha, and a handful in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.

The proposed Racine County facility, which is expected to cost $13 million, would be called Racine County Ice Center.

The footprint of the facility is estimated to be 38,000 square feet, which would accommodate a National Hockey League-size ice sheet.

The first floor would have the ice sheet, locker rooms, concession stands and bleachers. A second floor would have a party room that could be rented for private events and could be utilized by parents while their children play.

An anonymous donor has pledged $5 million toward the project. The nonprofit is hoping to raise $3 million and and receive $5 million in bond funding over two years from Racine County.

The Racine County Ice Center would be owned by the county but operated by a contracted management company

The nonprofit’s leadership team consists of President Mike Frontier, Vice President Steve Anderson, Secretary Mark Hertzberg and Treasurer Dave Easley.

Hertzberg said Franksville Memorial Park is a good location because of its central location within the county, which has the potential to attract travelers from Interstate 94.

“A question that I’ve heard many times is ‘What’s the cost to doing this?’” Hertzberg said. “I ask you to consider the flip side of that question. What is the cost of not undertaking this project? What does it take to make people want to live in Racine County, work in Racine County, come to Racine County to play in tournaments and spend their money (at) gas stations, restaurants and hotels?”

If the County Board approves the resolution after a second reading June 27, the nonprofit plans to begin its fundraising effort in July and has set of deadline of October 2024 to reach its goal.

The tentative opening date for the Racine County Ice Center is late 2025.

Discussion

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave described the project as an “incredible opportunity.”

“We don’t have such a facility in the county,” he said. “If you look at our neighbors to the south, to the west, into the north, they have these amenities.”

Frontier said the ice center could play a role in addressing the county’s concern about migration and quality of life, which Delagrave highlighted in his State of the County address.

“Skating is hot,” Frontier said. “We need to get our kids engaged, away from their belly buttons, frankly. We need to get these kids sweating and off their butts.”

However, the project also could present some logistical challenges.

District 4 Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian, whose son plays soccer at Franksville Memorial Park, said the area gets congested when there are multiple events.

The county likely would have to do some traffic engineering and design, Delagrave said, and might have to add more access points and parking to relieve congestion.

Joey LeGath, owner of Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road, which is across the street from the proposed location of the ice rink, spoke in favor of the project.

“I am extremely happy that you guys are thinking about doing this,” he said. “If you guys approve this, I will be elated. Anything that we can do for our youth, to let them grow, is a tremendous win.”

When the Franksville Craft Beer Garden opened at the park, some worried that it would hurt LeGath’s business because FCBG is not paying property taxes.

“I said, ‘Nope, everybody has a right to be in business,’” LeGath said. “And in all honesty, it has increased my business.”

Former Caledonia Village Board President Jim Dobbs also spoke in favor of the project.

He said that when he pushed for Franksville Memorial Park to be operated by the county instead of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, he knew installing an ice arena was something the county could do.

“I think you guys know how to run parks, you run great parks,” Dobbs said. “And I think you can pull this off. Please find a way to make this ice arena a reality.”

He said the project could be “a crown jewel for Racine County.”

“Things to do are important to people when they move here,” Dobbs said. “An ice arena would give Racine County a leg up on other counties as we try to recruit people and businesses against them.”

