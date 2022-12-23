 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonprofit agencies can apply for emergency food and shelter

Nonprofit agencies can apply for funding to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the area, Racine County said Wednesday.

Since 1983, Racine County has annually received funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Emergency Food and Shelter Program. Those funds are then allocated among individuals or families. Racine County has been awarded $79,338.

Jonathan Delagrave county executive Racine County

Delagrave

“These funds assist families and individuals who need to fulfill basic needs for themselves and their families,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “We encourage local nonprofits to take advantage of this opportunity to support those residents most in need.”

In Racine County, funds are allocated among eligible agencies by a local board consisting of representatives from the Racine County Executive’s office, City of Racine, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency, National Council of Churches, United Way of Racine County, Catholic Charities, AFL-CIO Central Labor Council, Racine County Food Bank and an individual who was formerly a recipient of emergency services. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under this phase of the program.

Under the program, local organizations selected to receive funds must:

  1. Be nonprofit.
  2. Have an accounting system and conduct an annual audit.
  3. Practice nondiscrimination.
  4. Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs.
  5. Have a voluntary board.
  6. Must not be barred from receiving federal funds.

Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.

Applications for funds will be available from Jan. 4-18 at the Racine County Human Services Department located at 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, at the north entrance reception area between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and at the Western Racine County Service Center located at 1072 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applications must be returned to either of these locations and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 19. No exceptions.

For more information, contact Krystal Ellis at the Racine County Human Services Department 1717 Taylor Ave., Racine, 262-638-6359 or go to racinecounty.com/our-county/residents/emergency-food-and-shelter-program-applications.

