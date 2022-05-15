Nonna Wells, a north side carryout pizza staple, set to open new dine-in location in Sturtevant

STURTEVANT — Homestyle cooking with a family-friendly atmosphere is coming from a familiar face to Sturtevant.

Nonna Wells, a carry-out pizzeria at 1317 Four Mile Road, Caledonia, is opening a second restaurant located at 8607 Durand Ave. (Highway 11) in Sturtevant.

The location was once the Driftwood Lounge, a sit-down restaurant.

The Durand Avenue location is expected to open around the end of May.

A family business

The new restaurant is owned by Samantha and Bill Stanko, with Samantha having 20 years of restaurant experience. The Stankos hope for their son, 11-year-old William Rivers, to take ownership of both the Caledonia and Sturtevant locations someday.

The Stankos’ nephew, Jeffery McKenzie, will take the reins as kitchen manager along with Roman Cervantes, who will also serve as the lead pizza chef.

The new restaurant has gained the attention and excitement of many people since the new location’s conception in October.

Many passers-by have come up to the building and inquired about the new restaurant, said Samantha Stanko. The business has also seen an outpouring of people wanting to work at the restaurant, understaffing not being a concern out of the gate for the Stankos.

Good eats

The Stankos hold everything their restaurants make to a high quality. The restaurant specializes in pizza, but will also include other Italian favorites like lasagna, Italian beef sandwiches and homemade soups.

Everything in the kitchen is made from scratch, something Samantha prides herself and her business in, along with a comforting feeling she hopes to provide to her community.

One thing the Stankos are looking to implement in the new location is a variety of specials. From daily specials to a pizza of the month and a new menu options like rib-eyes and prime rib on select weekends.

The new location will also offer desserts.

New digs

“You can only grow so much in our first location, so to give my employees more we have to move up and out,” Samantha Stanko said.

The new Nonna Wells will be focused on a dine-in aspect, something that could not be provided by the original location. While carry-out will be an option at the start, delivery will be planned to be implemented at both locations at a later date.

The new location will also have a new fully stocked bar and a back room for parties, banquets and overflow.

With all the excitement surrounding the new establishment, Samantha Stanko would like the community to know that this location is not a replacement for the Four Mile Road location. Both spots will remain in operation, serving the communities of Caledonia/Racine’s north side and Sturtevant simultaneously for years to come.

