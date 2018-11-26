RACINE — After the ramped-up consumerism of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, nonprofit organizations locally and globally hope that consumers will open their pockets for others on Giving Tuesday.
Tuesday, Nov. 27, is the seventh year for Giving Tuesday, an online movement that aims to kick off end-of-year charity.
Many Racine nonprofit organizations are promoting the campaign through social media posts ending in #GivingTuesday.
United Way of Racine County is asking its supporters to snap pictures of themselves giving and to share them on social media, using #givingtuesday.
“United Way is built on the simple philosophy, that our communities are better when we support something bigger than ourselves,” stated Alexa Haigh, United Way of Racine County’s vice president of investor relations. “#GivingTuesday is the perfect opportunity to harness the collective power of our community and transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in social movements bigger than themselves.”
United Way is set to send emails and make social media posts on Tuesday, Nov. 27, encouraging the community to visit its website and to get involved in local volunteering. It boasts one-day volunteering opportunities that fit all schedules and interests. Haigh added that Giving Tuesday inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities.
“#GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, especially when we give together," Haigh stated. "That is United Way’s goal for #GivingTuesday."
Online campaign
The Junior League of Racine is focusing on an online donation campaign for Giving Tuesday, with a goal of raising $2,500, but its president, Andrea Bukacek, thinks the nonprofit can do better than that.
The league is a training and volunteer organization for women, and the Racine chapter, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2016, is the 18th oldest Junior League chapter in the world.
The local league is working to overcome the stigma of being a “white gloves and pearls” organization.
“That’s not at all what Junior League is today,” Bukacek said.
Nearly 100 percent of the league’s funding is local, according to Bukacek. This funding includes donations from individuals and businesses as well as what the organization calls “sustainer memberships” from those who contribute money to the league but are no longer active members.
“It means everything,” Bukacek said of support from the local community. “Organizations like ours struggle financially.”
The league has a legacy of helping to create local programs, typically passing on responsibility after the program are off the ground. The league helped to start programming at the Women’s Resource Center, a domestic violence shelter in Racine and to create a story hour for preschool children at the Racine Public Library.
The group’s focus at present and in the coming year will be mentoring local youths. The league is in the process of finding a community partner to work with or a mentoring-related project to complete.
Challenges for non-profits
Michelle Ortwein, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Racine County, said that securing funding and support from local businesses was becoming more challenging. She hopes locals will consider giving on Tuesday to whatever organization they find worthy.
“I encourage individuals to find something they can get behind,” she said.
Even donating to organizations through Amazon Smile will help, she said. When shopping through Amazon Smile, the online retailer donates 0.5 percent of eligible purchases to the charitable organization of the shopper’s choice.
Another challenge facing nonprofits, Ortwein said, is enticing millennials to volunteer.
“I encourage the younger generations to let people know how you want to serve,” she said.
