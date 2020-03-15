Nominate your favorite nurse for recognition

RACINE COUNTY — The Journal Times is again this year planning to honor nurses working in Racine County who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

With a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Racine County, nurses here are working harder than ever to help stop the spread.

We encourage you to nominate nurses for this recognition by visiting JournalTimes.com/Nurses through Wednesday, March 18. Nominees must work or live in Racine County.

Ten nurses will be selected — nine by a community-based panel of judges and one through a people’s-choice vote online from March 19-25.

The 10 selected nurses will honored at an awards ceremony on May 6 at Meadowbrook Country Club and will be featured in a special section in The Journal Times on May 10 during National Nurses Week.

Contest sponsors are Gateway Technical College, Skin RN and University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

