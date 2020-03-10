Nominate your favorite nurse for recognition, starting today

RACINE COUNTY — The Journal Times is again this year planning to honor nurses working in Racine County who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.
We encourage you to nominate nurses for this recognition by visiting JournalTimes.com/Nurses through March 18. Nominees must work or live in Racine County.
Ten nurses will be selected — nine by a community-based panel of judges and one through a people’s-choice vote online from March 19-25.
The 10 selected nurses will honored at an awards ceremony on May 6 at Meadowbrook Country Club and will be featured in a special section in The Journal Times on May 10 during National Nurses Week.
Contest sponsors are Gateway Technical College, Skin RN and University of Wisconsin-Parkside.