Try 3 months for $3
Nominate a nurse

The Journal Times is planning to honor nurses working in Racine County who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

We encourage you to nominate nurses for this recognition by visiting JournalTimes.com/Nurses through March 17. Nominees need to work or live in Racine County.

Ten nurses will be selected — nine by a community-based panel of judges and one through a people’s choice vote online from March 18-24.

The 10 selected nurses will honored at an awards ceremony on May 8 and will be featured in a special section in The Journal Times on May 12 during National Nurses Week.

Froedtert South is the presenting sponsor of this nurses recognition initiative. Additional sponsors are Gateway Technical College, UW-Parkside, Carthage College, Skin RN and Ridgewood Care Center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments