Nobody hurt after "lock and hold" security procedure put in place at Burlington High Friday, police say

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students were placed under security precautions Friday when a student with a pipe had a "mental health crisis," police said.

School officials said the "lock and hold" security procedure means students were kept in their classrooms rather than being evacuated. According to Burlington Area School District, "A 'Lock and Hold' means that students continue with their schoolwork, but stay in their classroom."

The 30-minute incident ended when the student with the pipe was taken into police custody without incident and without any injuries, the Burlington Police Department said in a statement.

Police called the situation an "isolated event" and said school activities returned to normal after no other threats were found. Officials did not specify what sort of mental health crisis the student was having or what type of pipe they had.

