 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

No visitors at Advocate Aurora health care facilities

  • 0

Advocate Aurora on Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021) announced that no visitors will be allowed into its facilities to visit adult patients. There are exceptions, such as for end-of-life situations.

For child patients in most situations, one parent or guardian will be allowed to visit.

This is a precaution being taken as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches one of its worst spikes yet, with care-intensive coronavirus-infected patients — most of them unvaccinated — take up limited bedspace and hospital resources.

Other exceptions include:

  • No visitors permitted in the emergency department, but people who’ve brought patients into the emergency department may wait in designated areas as space and social distancing allow
  • One visitor permitted to support a patient who needs assistance with care and decision-making due to a mental or physical disability
  • One visitor permitted to support a patient who is unable to make decisions for themselves
  • One visitor permitted to receive discharge instructions for a patient
  • Minor children may accompany adult patients
  • One designated support person plus one rape-crisis advocate permitted for patients being seen due to sexual assault or domestic violence
  • One designated visitor plus one certified doula permitted for obstetrics/labor & delivery patients for the duration of stay

People are also reading…

It is unclear for how long these restrictions will remain in place.

From Nov. 28-Dec. 28, across Advocate Aurora’s 16 hospitals in Wisconsin, the number of COVID-19 inpatients increased by 48.9%, from 294 to 438. Over just Dec. 22-28, the number increased from 408 to 438, a 7.9% increase.

To learn more, go to: advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/important-changes/#visitors

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News