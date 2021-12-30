No visitors at Advocate Aurora health care facilities

Advocate Aurora on Thursday (Dec. 30, 2021) announced that no visitors will be allowed into its facilities to visit adult patients. There are exceptions, such as for end-of-life situations.

For child patients in most situations, one parent or guardian will be allowed to visit.

This is a precaution being taken as the COVID-19 pandemic reaches one of its worst spikes yet, with care-intensive coronavirus-infected patients — most of them unvaccinated — take up limited bedspace and hospital resources.

Other exceptions include:

No visitors permitted in the emergency department, but people who’ve brought patients into the emergency department may wait in designated areas as space and social distancing allow

One visitor permitted to support a patient who needs assistance with care and decision-making due to a mental or physical disability

One visitor permitted to support a patient who is unable to make decisions for themselves

One visitor permitted to receive discharge instructions for a patient

Minor children may accompany adult patients

One designated support person plus one rape-crisis advocate permitted for patients being seen due to sexual assault or domestic violence

One designated visitor plus one certified doula permitted for obstetrics/labor & delivery patients for the duration of stay

It is unclear for how long these restrictions will remain in place.

From Nov. 28-Dec. 28, across Advocate Aurora’s 16 hospitals in Wisconsin, the number of COVID-19 inpatients increased by 48.9%, from 294 to 438. Over just Dec. 22-28, the number increased from 408 to 438, a 7.9% increase.

To learn more, go to: advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/important-changes/#visitors

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.