RACINE — Four months after Racine Mayor Cory Mason ordered a review of the Racine Police Department’s work culture, no updates have been released and it remains unclear how much the study is costing.

Mason requested the review after a morale survey commissioned by RPD’s union “revealed a number of Racine Police Department personnel who chose to make racially charged and sexist comments,” according to the release announcing the review. There was also allegations of favoritism in the survey. The survey was conducted in mid-March, about two months after the fatal police-involved shooting of Donte Shannon.

Initially the review was to be completed within 30 days. But in June, Mason announced the review was underway but not completed. He also announced the city had contracted MWH Law Group of Milwaukee to complete the review to ensure that it was “complete and independent.”

The Journal Times filed a records request in June requesting a copy of the contract with MWH and for invoices received from the firm. Those documents were never received.

On Aug. 17, The Journal Times filed a records request for the results of the review and, once again, the invoices from MWH Law Group. The Journal Times checked in on the progress of the request on Sept. 11, at which point the City Attorney’s Office reported that it was still being processed.

In addition to the mayor’s study, in June the City Council granted Police Chief Art Howell $100,000 for a study of the department’s operations to be conducted by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Sgt. Adam Malacara, the public information officer for the Racine Police Department, said that he does not have a timeline for completion of the study nor a cost estimate because nothing is finalized yet.

Unlike the morale survey conducted in March and the review ordered by Mason, Howell said the study would be a wider and deeper assessment of the department’s overall effectiveness and efficiency. It will likely not be focused on department culture, and instead examine the department’s community policing initiatives and effectiveness of the current leadership structure.

This is third survey of RPD by IACP since 1990. Howell said that the recommendations of the IACP’s 1990 survey were largely ignored and the recommendations of a 2004 survey were partially followed.

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

