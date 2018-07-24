Subscribe for 17¢ / day
BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington will soon prohibit food trucks from operating in the downtown area, in most cases.

The city is amending a proposed food truck ordinance so trucks would not be allowed downtown except during special events.

The Committee of the Whole revisited the proposed ordinance, first discussed in May, last week. It included a list of all all parking spaces at least 100 feet from an establishment that sells prepared food.

During the recent meeting, aldermen Jon Schultz and Steve Rauch objected to the parking spots that would be allowed downtown. The asked the city to only allow trucks to park near industrial parks, based on feedback the council had heard from area restaurant owners.

The first proposal

The discussion of food trucks was initiated in May when the Committee of the Whole first reviewed a proposed ordinance city staff put together.

A few events had included food trucks, such as the Burlington Community Aquatic Center’s Sneak A Peek fundraiser, and Mercantile Hall’s Trucks and Taps event. No food trucks had registered with the city at that point, but City Administrator Carina Walters said the city has been approached by interested vendors and wanted to put some regulations in place.

The first proposal included inspections, licensing fees, limits on operating hours and rules about where trucks could park. One regulation stated that trucks could not operate within a 100-foot radius of any licensed food establishment.

Area restaurant owners spoke out against permitting food trucks anywhere near downtown, where they’d compete with brick-and-mortar restaurants.

“The trucks that are going to come, they’re just going to come in, collect and go home,” said Don Golan, owner of Flippy’s Fast Food, 401 N. Pine St.

Round two

The revised proposal presented last week would raise the annual licensing fee from $50 to $250, based on fees charged by similar-sized Wisconsin communities. That fee is for food truck operators who plan to park in Burlington year-round — not those that are coming for a specific event.

Megan Watkins, the city’s administrative services director, had also mapped out all potential parking spaces for trucks, including:

  • North Kane Street between a public alley and Washington Street;
  • The south side of east Washington Street east of north Perkins Street;
  • East side of North Perkins Street between East Jefferson Street and East Washington Street;
  • Public parking on the east side of North Dodge Street between Madison and East State Street;
  • South side of Congress Street near Michigan Avenue;
  • Public parking on the south side of Industrial Drive between Brookview Avenue and Krift Avenue.
  • Cul-de-sac at the end of Blackhawk Drive in the Burlington Manufacturing and Office Park.

Schultz objected to the designated spaces, saying he thought that after the last meeting the consensus had been that food trucks would not be permitted downtown.

“We had a lot of people show up, a lot of restaurant owners. I think we should be cognizant of that if we want to try this out,” Schultz said. “They made a good point: A food truck is going to come and go and not make an investment in the community.”

Rauch agreed with Schultz.

Watkins told The Journal Times on Monday that she is removing all the parking spots listed from the ordinance except the last two which are near Burlington Industrial Park and BMOP.

The amended proposal is scheduled to go before the Burlington City Council on Aug. 7.

