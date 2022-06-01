 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No, the City of Racine couldn't have hired more cops with money used to buy electric buses

Ribbon cutting for RYDE Racine's new electric buses

Gov. Tony Evers was invited to cut the ribbon April 27 as the city introduced 9 new additions to its fleet: all-electric buses.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — During a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening in which a $2 million referendum to hire 11 new cops was approved to go before the voters, Finance Director Kathleen Fischer attempted to address what the city administration considers a misunderstanding by the community on how the city was funding different projects.

Kathleen Fischer, Racine finance director

Fischer

As one example, residents have questioned why the city spent so much money on electric buses if they needed to hire 11 additional police officers. As Fischer noted, there are “different pots” to pay for the city’s projects.

The electric buses were paid for by a state grant that money did not come from property taxes. The state grant was funded through the Volkswagen Clean Air Civil Settlement in which the car company agreed to pay billions for cheating on emissions tests.

The money was distributed to the states, which then funded transportation projects. More than $8 million of that agreement came to the City of Racine.

Those kinds of grants, Fischer explained, cannot be used for the city's operating expenses, including public safety.

The same was true for the $35 million grant for the development of a health care clinic and community center in the Lincoln King neighborhood that was announced earlier this year.

The money comes with a specific purpose, Fischer said, and the state closely reviews how the money is spent to ensure it meets the goal of the grant.

Bond funds and capital funds, which are used for road construction, also have tight restrictions.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

