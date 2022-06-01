No, the City of Racine couldn't have hired more cops with money used to buy electric buses

RACINE — During a special City Council meeting Tuesday evening in which a $2 million referendum to hire 11 new cops was approved to go before the voters, Finance Director Kathleen Fischer attempted to address what the city administration considers a misunderstanding by the community on how the city was funding different projects.
As one example, residents have questioned why the city spent so much money on electric buses if they needed to hire 11 additional police officers. As Fischer noted, there are “different pots” to pay for the city’s projects.
The electric buses were paid for by a state grant that money did not come from property taxes. The state grant was funded through the Volkswagen Clean Air Civil Settlement in which the car company agreed to pay billions for cheating on emissions tests.
The money was distributed to the states, which then funded transportation projects. More than $8 million of that agreement came to the City of Racine.
