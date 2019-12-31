No. 2 story of 2019: The tragic story of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder

At The Journal Times, we scrutinized over those four words. For one, we used that headline multiple times in our coverage of the Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder case.

It’s simple, but doesn’t contain much information. All it really says is a woman’s name. But that name is so important because for 20 years nobody spoke it.

Now, with the mystery of Racine County’s latest Jane Doe finally solved, some want to make it up to the woman whose life was snuffed too soon.

The identifying of Johnson-Schroeder and the arrest of her suspected murder ranked as No. 2 in The Journal Times list of top stories of 2019, as decided by the newsroom staff.

Johnson-Schroeder was 23 years old when her body was found in a rural Raymond cornfield on July 21, 1999. From that day forward, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office strove to identify her.