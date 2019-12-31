You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No. 2 story of 2019: The tragic story of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder
0 comments
top story
Top stories of 2019

No. 2 story of 2019: The tragic story of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder

{{featured_button_text}}
Top 10 of 2019 logo

Her name is Peggy.

At The Journal Times, we scrutinized over those four words. For one, we used that headline multiple times in our coverage of the Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder case.

It’s simple, but doesn’t contain much information. All it really says is a woman’s name. But that name is so important because for 20 years nobody spoke it.

Now, with the mystery of Racine County’s latest Jane Doe finally solved, some want to make it up to the woman whose life was snuffed too soon.

The identifying of Johnson-Schroeder and the arrest of her suspected murder ranked as No. 2 in The Journal Times list of top stories of 2019, as decided by the newsroom staff.

Johnson-Schroeder was 23 years old when her body was found in a rural Raymond cornfield on July 21, 1999. From that day forward, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office strove to identify her.

A break in the case came in September, leading to the arrest of a nurse accused of killing Peggy and a DNA match confirming Peggy’s identity.

Like The Journal Times on Facebook to stay up to date on all things Racine County

Covering the closure of this cold case, The Journal Times has spoken with friends of Peggy who didn’t even know she had died. Reporters have connected with shocked people who had thought highly of Linda LaRoche, the retiree who allegedly killed the young woman, and with locals who have become emotionally attached to the tragedy of Peggy’s death.

Despite her death more than 20 years ago, Peggy’s story still isn’t over.

Local law enforcement still want to bring LaRoche to justice. And Peggy’s body still needs to be moved and reburied with her mother in Belvidere, Ill.

Peggy’s story isn’t over. Neither is our coverage of her life.

Get all your Racine County news delivered to your doorstep, online or in your email inbox by subscribing to The Journal Times (it's cheaper than Netflix!)

+1 
Peggy Lynn Johnson as an adult

Johnson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News