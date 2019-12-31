No. 2 story of 2019: The tragic story of Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder

At The Journal Times, we scrutinized over those four words. For one, we used that headline multiple times in our coverage of the Peggy Lynn Johnson-Schroeder case.
It’s simple, but doesn’t contain much information. All it really says is a woman’s name. But that name is so important because for 20 years nobody spoke it.
Now, with the mystery of Racine County’s latest Jane Doe finally solved, some want to make it up to the woman whose life was snuffed too soon.
The identifying of Johnson-Schroeder and the arrest of her suspected murder ranked as No. 2 in The Journal Times list of top stories of 2019, as decided by the newsroom staff.
Johnson-Schroeder was 23 years old when her body was found in a rural Raymond cornfield on July 21, 1999. From that day forward, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office strove to identify her.
A break in the case came in September, leading to the arrest of a nurse accused of killing Peggy and a DNA match confirming Peggy’s identity.
Covering the closure of this cold case, The Journal Times has spoken with friends of Peggy who didn’t even know she had died. Reporters have connected with shocked people who had thought highly of Linda LaRoche, the retiree who allegedly killed the young woman, and with locals who have become emotionally attached to the tragedy of Peggy’s death.
Despite her death more than 20 years ago, Peggy’s story still isn’t over.
Local law enforcement still want to bring LaRoche to justice. And Peggy’s body still needs to be moved and reburied with her mother in Belvidere, Ill.
Peggy’s story isn’t over. Neither is our coverage of her life.
