RACINE — The fatal shooting of Donte Shannon rocked the Racine community, as an issue nationwide — officer-involved shootings — became a local incident.
The substantial impact Shannon’s death left on the community led to its ranking as the No. 2 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
State DOJ report
In March, the Wisconsin Department of Justice released a report describing the incident:
On Jan. 17, Investigator Chad Stillman and Officer Peter Boeck were working in the Police Department’s gang task force. The officers received a tip that Shannon had a gun and marijuana in his possession. They also were informed of the type of vehicle he was driving.
A background search showed that Shannon was a convicted felon and that his license was revoked. At about 4 p.m., the officers tried pulling Shannon’s vehicle over when Shannon “abruptly pulled into a driveway,” the DOJ report stated.
The officers then followed Shannon on foot toward Park Avenue.
Shannon then pointed a black handgun at them, the report states, and the officers reported that his actions “caused them to fear for each other’s lives and their own so they fired their weapons at Shannon in an attempt to stop the threat.”
They reported that Shannon continued pointing the gun at them, and they continued to fire.
In an audio recording of radio traffic released by the DOJ, officers can be heard telling dispatchers that one person is down, rescue is needed and then: “We’ve still got him at gunpoint, he’s still not cooperating.”
Stillman and Boeck also both reported that they “continuously” commanded Shannon to drop the weapon.
Neither officer knew how many shots were fired. A preliminary autopsy revealed 10 gunshot wounds — five penetrating and five perforating, according to the report.
Protest march
Two days after Shannon was fatally shot, protesters angry over the shooting took their concerns to the streets and to City Hall. Marchers expressed frustration with lack of information on the incident and why lethal force had to be used.
At least 200 people took part in a protest march from the scene of the shooting, in the 1400 block of Park Avenue, to the police station on Center Street before moving across the street to City Hall, at one point pounding on the mayor’s office door, demanding to speak with the mayor about the incident, who was out of town.
Chanting phrases such as “No justice, no peace,” “Whose streets? Our streets!” and “Black Lives Matter,” the protesters decried what they saw as a long pattern of harassment and oppression of black people by some local police personnel.
Protesters also were seen later that month outside the courthouse keeping attention on the issue.
DA’s ruling
On March 20, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson announced that her office would not press charges against two officers involved in Shannon’s shooting death.
Hanson informed friends and family of Shannon of her decision during a meeting, and afterward, announced her decision to the public via a news release. Shannon’s friends and family were unhappy with the decision.
“After an extensive investigation and an exhaustive review of the evidence,” Hanson stated in a press release, “Investigator Chad Stillman and Officer Peter Boeck are immune from criminal liability in this case, as Mr. Shannon’s death was a direct result of his deadly threat to the officers.”
Civil lawsuit
A civil lawsuit was filed by the estate of Shannon on Feb. 5 which sought damages for the 26-year-old’s death. The officers and city were defendants in the lawsuit, in which Shannon’s family alleges that Shannon’s civil rights were violated during the fatal event.
The lawsuit claimed the officers’ use of deadly force was unjustified because they “knew Donte from the neighborhood, knew that he was not violent, knew that he was a runner and he was running away from the officer, not toward him.”
The suit argued that Shannon did not pose “an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm sufficient to justify the use of deadly force by the defendants.”
In addition to claiming a violation of constitutional rights, the suit also argued that the city failed to adequately train, supervise, control and discipline its officers.
The lawsuit was later dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled at a later date. Since the dismissal, Nakia Shannon, Donte’s father, said he has been working with two Chicago attorneys. He said the family plans to refile the lawsuit soon.
