No. 8 story of 2019: Student pastor deported

RACINE — For parishioners at Emaus ECLA Church in Racine it started with an ominous text message in Spanish from their student pastor, Betty Rendon, on May 8:
“No voy a la iglesia, ICE vino a mi casa” which translates to “I’m not going to the church, ICE came to my house.”
ICE meant Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Rendon, a mother, was arrested at her home in the Chicago area on Mother’s Day.
The arrest sparked outrage in Racine, Kenosha and Illinois causing large demonstrations. The Rendon story is the No. 8 top local story of 2019 as decided by The Journal Times news staff.
Stephanie Mitchell, a professor at Carthage College and a parishioner at Emaus, 1925 Summit Ave., decided to visit Rendon after the arrest when she learned about the situation.
“She’s my pastor and my government kidnapped her; of course I wanted to see her,” Mitchell said. “She’s done such wonderful things for our church.”
Alleged events
According to those who spoke with Rendon after the arrest, an ICE officer initially handcuffed her daughter, Paula Hincapie, as she was in the process of taking her 5-year-old daughter to school in Chicago. Officers then drove Hincapie’s car back to the house where Rendon, her husband and one other individual were arrested.
According to Mitchell and Pastor-emeritus Mary Janz of Emaus ECLA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Rendon has been trying to receive asylum for several years and was recently rejected. After she was arrested, Rendon moved to appeal the decision.
According to ICE officials, Rendon had been ordered to leave the country by a federal immigration judge on May 22, 2008. On June 1, 2009, the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld the immigration judge’s removal order.
Rendon has been studying to become a pastor since 2008, but now that future as a pastor in the Lutheran Church has been put on hold.
Emaus’ congregation has been struggling to have regular full-time pastors at the church in recent years, and Erickson said Rendon was sent there to help with the church’s situation.
“She was able to be very much a healing presence in that congregation,” Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod said. “I was grateful for the fact that she was able to step in and help out.”
Had Rendon received some sort of legal status, Erickson said, she likely would have been ordained.
Rally held
At a rally later in May outside of the Kenosha Detention Center where Rendon was being held, a group of about 170 gathered to voice their concerns.
“No person is illegal; no person deserves the cruel and vindictive treatment that she and her family have endured,” Erickson said at the event. “No person should be treated like a political pawn in an immigration debate that has reached absurd and vile depths.”
Despite the best efforts of community members, Rendon and her husband were deported back to Colombia on May 28.
The word of the deportation spread through the congregation early on May 28 morning and by the evening a group of about 100 supporters, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, Racine County supervisors Nick Demske and Fabi Maldonado, and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, met at the church to rally and pray for Rendon and her family.
Mason said at the event that people in the Racine community are “afraid to participate in their community for fear of their government seizing them or a member of their family and taking them into custody.”
“Racine has always been a community of immigrants, always,” Mason said. “It was built by immigrants. It prospered because of immigrants. It benefited from the diversity of ideas and cultures that have come to this community that have served us so well.”