No. 8 story of 2019: Student pastor deported

According to Mitchell and Pastor-emeritus Mary Janz of Emaus ECLA (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), Rendon has been trying to receive asylum for several years and was recently rejected. After she was arrested, Rendon moved to appeal the decision.

According to ICE officials, Rendon had been ordered to leave the country by a federal immigration judge on May 22, 2008. On June 1, 2009, the Board of Immigration Appeals upheld the immigration judge’s removal order.

Rendon has been studying to become a pastor since 2008, but now that future as a pastor in the Lutheran Church has been put on hold.

Emaus’ congregation has been struggling to have regular full-time pastors at the church in recent years, and Erickson said Rendon was sent there to help with the church’s situation.

“She was able to be very much a healing presence in that congregation,” Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod said. “I was grateful for the fact that she was able to step in and help out.”

Had Rendon received some sort of legal status, Erickson said, she likely would have been ordained.

Rally held