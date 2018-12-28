RACINE — For the past 20 years, Racine County and the rest of Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District have been represented by Paul Ryan. But in April, the Speaker of the House surprised many when he announced that he was not going to seek re-election in 2018.
Ryan’s decision to leave public office — not to mention one of the most powerful positions in Washington — to spend more time with his family and not be just a “weekend dad” ranked as No. 5 Journal Times list of top stories of 2018.
Ryan was 28 when he first began representing the district and in two decades became one of the most recognizable figures in politics. Racine County constituents watched Ryan ascend from freshman congressman to becoming the Republican vice presidential candidate in 2012 and Speaker of the House in 2015.
With Donald Trump being elected to the presidency in 2016, Republicans had control of the House, Senate and White House. Ryan used that to his advantage and helped pass a major tax reform bill.
It had been years since Ryan had a real competitive race for his congressional seat, and supporters believed in 2018 he was going to cruise to another election victory. Despite Democrats running a strong campaign with Caledonia resident Randy Bryce, it seemed inevitable that Ryan would hold on to his seat despite murmurs of a Democratic “blue wave” of victory. But with roughly seven months until the election, Ryan took his name off the ballot and put his seat into play.
Praise and gratitude
After the announcement, Republicans from all over the state and country thanked Ryan for his years of work in the nation’s capital.
During the remaining months as speaker, Ryan worked with the Trump administration where he could and in May returned to the Republican Party of Wisconsin Convention in Milwaukee to make one of his final speeches as a sitting politician.
Ryan thanked the voters again and again for the opportunity to serve and represent them in Washington, D.C., and he advocated for more Republicans to be elected in Wisconsin and nationwide.
Ryan endorsed his former aide and fellow Janesville resident Bryan Steil for his seat in Congress and campaigned for him during the election. On election night, Ryan briefly attended Steil’s watch party in Burlington.
Steil would go on to win Ryan’s seat and keep it in Republican hands even as Democrats took back the House in 2018.
