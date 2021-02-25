No St. Patrick's Day Parade in Racine again this year

RACINE — For the second year in a row, St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated without a parade in Racine.

Bars and restaurants are planning events to coincide with what is normally one of the City of Racine's biggest annual celebrations, in part due to the city's large Catholic and Irish populations, not to mention a vibrant bar scene.

The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to release a listing of event planned for around the March 17 holiday in the coming weeks.

In 2020, St. Patrick's Day festivities were among the first major events cancelled, or at least severely disrupted, by the spread of the novel coronavirus, a sign of what was to come.

Racine's parade was canceled just two days before it was supposed to make its way down Main Street. The cancellation had come by order of Mayor Cory Mason, in accordance with the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers.

Summerfest, Fourth of July parades, holiday celebrations and other major events would be called off later in 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}