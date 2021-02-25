No St. Patrick's Day Parade in Racine again this year

RACINE — For the second year in a row, St. Patrick's Day will be celebrated without a parade in Racine.
Bars and restaurants are planning events to coincide with what is normally one of the City of Racine's biggest annual celebrations, in part due to the city's large Catholic and Irish populations, not to mention a vibrant bar scene.
The Downtown Racine Corp. is planning to release a listing of event planned for around the March 17 holiday in the coming weeks.
In 2020, St. Patrick's Day festivities were among the first major events cancelled, or at least severely disrupted, by the spread of the novel coronavirus, a sign of what was to come.
Racine's parade was canceled just two days before it was supposed to make its way down Main Street. The cancellation had come by order of Mayor Cory Mason, in accordance with the public health emergency declared by Gov. Tony Evers.
Summerfest, Fourth of July parades, holiday celebrations and other major events would be called off later in 2020.
Looking back
Downtown Racine's streets, usually packed with bead-wearing imbibers who crammed shoulder-to-shoulder in bars, were practically silent on St. Patrick's Day weekend last year.
It was the first taste for restaurants and bars of the slow traffic that was to follow over the next 11 months and counting. “If the trends stay like this,” Patrick Todd, manager of Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, said March 14, “it’s going to be hard for a lot of small businesses to keep going.”
How busy parties will be this year, with the COVID-19 death toll still rising but transmission rates slower than they have been since July despite ticking up this week, remains to be seen.