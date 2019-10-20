RACINE COUNTY — As municipalities and school districts around the state wrestle with their budget, the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum has come out with a report that shows some favorable movement when it comes to unfunded liabilities.
However, based on the report, Racine County, the City of Racine and the Racine Unified School District continue to face challenges to fund pensions and health insurance — which representatives from all entities are tackling now as the 2020 budgets get finalized.
In total between the county, city and RUSD, there are an estimated $654 million in unfunded other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities, which include retirement benefits other than pensions, health care coverage and some life insurance, according to the report, which uses 2018 figures.
Jason Stein, research director for the Wisconsin Policy Forum, said the state is “doing quite well as far as public retiree liabilities.”
“One exception is this area of requiring health care, and to a lesser extent, life insurance liabilities,” Stein said. “Even some of the places that have made progress still have substantial challenges left. And the Racine area would be one of the ones with the largest challenges.”
To be clear, the numbers included in the Wisconsin Policy Forum report are projections of money to be spent over several years based on current financial reports, policies and other factors.
“This isn’t money that needs to be paid tomorrow — this is over many, many years — but it’s still a significant amount of money,” Stein said.
The report is meant to be a guide for municipalities and School Boards to consider when making decisions for the future.
“This problem did not arise overnight in communities like Racine,” Stein said. “It built up over many, many years. Obviously it isn’t going to be solved overnight. There’s no six month solution to this.”
In the City of Racine, the report notes its data “does not account for any liabilities the City of Racine might face for Racine Transit System workers, who belong to a severely underfunded private pension plan that does not break out separate figures for the multiple transit systems with participating employees.”
The City of Racine has a projected unfunded liability of about $386 million, according to the report.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason said the city’s unfunded liability, per capita, is the largest in the state and health care costs are 28% of the annual budget.
“If nothing changes, health care costs will consume the entire property tax levy within five years. That is why we have had to make hard decisions in this year’s budget on health care costs,” Mason said in a statement. “However, Racine is not alone. Cities across the U.S. are struggling to cover their health care liabilities. At the national level, if we want our cities to be financially healthy, we need to implement universal health care in this country.”
County decreases, RUSD increases
The Wisconsin Policy Forum states the unfunded liability for other post-employment benefits for Racine County decreased by $76.7 million, the largest drop of any county included in the report, from 2013 to 2018.
Despite that drop, the Wisconsin Policy Forum calculates that the county still has about $176.8 million in unfunded liabilities, compared to Kenosha County, which saw a drop of $13.1 million during that time to $43 million.
One of the reasons why Racine County saw such a drop was due to a policy instituted in 2012 which states that any employee hired after Jan. 1, 2012 will not be eligible for health insurance as a retiree.
Also employees who were hired before 2012 and have or will be retiring after Dec. 31, 2012 are required to contribute more toward their post-employment benefits upon retirement.
“As the Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report notes, Racine County’s OPEB liability has dropped by over 30%, largely stemming from tough decisions made over the past several years to position the county for long-term financial success,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in statement. “While there are many variables involved in our OPEB liability beyond our control, we will continue to do all we can to protect Racine County taxpayers.”
In the report, Racine Unified saw an increase of $13.2 million to $91.1 million in unfunded liabilities between 2013 and 2018, but Superintendent Eric Gallien said the district is working to reduce that number.
“RUSD has worked to reduce our unfunded liability by making adjustments to our health plan. In fact, in 2018-2019, we did see a significant reduction in our unfunded liabilities of $25 million,” Gallien said in a statement. “We are continuing to look for additional opportunities to adjust retirement benefits to ensure they are competitive and cost-effective.”
The ebb and flow of financial responsibilities are not as simple as the numbers appear.
There are several factors such as the performance of the market and insurance costs, Stein said, that are outside of an employers’ control.
“When the liability for local government goes up it doesn’t necessarily mean (the local government) went out and gave a bunch more benefits to somebody,” Stein said. “(The report is) based on projections… the point being, again, this is the best estimate made by sophisticated people about what this is going to cost over the next 20 or 30 years.”
