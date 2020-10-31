'No Shave November' fundraiser to benefit area charities

STURTEVANT — Hoping to spread some cheer and spur some smiles in the midst of the myriad challenges of the ongoing pandemic, Sturtevant-based Carpetland USA Flooring Center is looking to support four southeastern Wisconsin charities with its “No Shave November” fundraiser.
“We’re in a rough time right now … dealing with COVID and everything else…,” said Carpetland USA president Dave Brown, a Caledonia resident. “We’re going to raise some money for local charities, try to have some fun, get people to smile again … and go through the holiday season with smiles on our face.”
Giving up the razor for a good cause
As part of the Nov. 1-30 fundraiser, in exchange for donations Brown and Carpetland USA vice president Emery Vamos have committed to giving up shaving for the month.
“It’s been a long time since I haven’t shaved for a month,” said Brown, a Case High School Class of 1987 alumni and lifelong Racine area resident. “Normally I make it three or four days and it’s a little too itchy and I wind up shaving it off. I’m committed to making it the entire month and, now that I’m 51 years old, it’ll be interesting to see how gray the beard actually is. He (Vamos) is the same way. We’re both just gonna try having fun with it—with ourselves and … with our employees. We need something to laugh about right now.”
Four charities to benefit from fundraiser
Carpetland USA’s No Shave November fundraiser, which is being set up by a third party, will take donations in-store and online carpetlandusaflooringcenter.com from Nov. 1-30.
“Carpetland is going to match up to $15,000 of what we’re able to collect as part of No Shave November,” said Carpetland USA Flooring Center controller Vicki Wishau. “We’ll be going to all of our suppliers, customers and the community for donations … We want to encourage people to remember that there are a lot of people that are still struggling, trying to make it through this pandemic.”
With Carpetland USA’s “dollar-for-dollar” match, $15,000 in No Shave November donations would become a $30,000 donation, with Brown noting any fundraiser donations received in excess of $15,000 “will be gravy” for the beneficiary organizations.
Brown said four charities in the area have been selected as No Shave November beneficiaries – Racine Family YMCA and SAFE Passage in Racine County; The FOOD Pantry in Waukesha County; and West Allis-based Hope MKE in Milwaukee County. Fundraiser proceeds will be presented to the four charities in early December.
“The charities that we’ve picked are all charities that are struggling,” Brown said. “Hopefully people will donate money to No Shave November and we’ll be able to help these charities out and do what we can to make things the best that we can possible make them … It’s all money well spent.”
The Racine Family YMCA operates three Racine County branches offering a variety of programs and services – Riverside Branch at 141 N. Main St. In Downtown Racine, Sealed Air Branch at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant, and the George Bray Branch, 924 Center St. in Racine.
A program of SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc., SAFE Passage is a 12-month rapid re-housing program that serves young adults ages 18-24 who are experiencing homelessness living on the street, in a homeless shelter or fleeing domestic violence. Qualifying young adults receive rental assistance and supportive services.
“Racine has been a great place for me,” Brown said. “I stayed here and raised three kids. Racine’s been a very important part of my life and I want to make sure it continues to prosper.”
One of the largest floor covering centers in the state, Carpetland USA operates seven southeastern Wisconsin locations including a by-appointment contract store in West Allis and retail stores in Mount Pleasant, Burlington, Kenosha, West Allis, Pewaukee and Germantown.
Carpetland USA’s Racine County stores are located at 6051 Regency Drive West in Mount Pleasant, off South Green Bay Road (Highway 31), and 1117 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington.
