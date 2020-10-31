'No Shave November' fundraiser to benefit area charities

Four charities to benefit from fundraiser

Carpetland USA’s No Shave November fundraiser, which is being set up by a third party, will take donations in-store and online carpetlandusaflooringcenter.com from Nov. 1-30.

“Carpetland is going to match up to $15,000 of what we’re able to collect as part of No Shave November,” said Carpetland USA Flooring Center controller Vicki Wishau. “We’ll be going to all of our suppliers, customers and the community for donations … We want to encourage people to remember that there are a lot of people that are still struggling, trying to make it through this pandemic.”

With Carpetland USA’s “dollar-for-dollar” match, $15,000 in No Shave November donations would become a $30,000 donation, with Brown noting any fundraiser donations received in excess of $15,000 “will be gravy” for the beneficiary organizations.

Brown said four charities in the area have been selected as No Shave November beneficiaries – Racine Family YMCA and SAFE Passage in Racine County; The FOOD Pantry in Waukesha County; and West Allis-based Hope MKE in Milwaukee County. Fundraiser proceeds will be presented to the four charities in early December.