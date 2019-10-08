BURLINGTON — No serious injuries or structural damage resulted when a woman crashed her vehicle into the wall of a bank Monday morning.
According to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson, an 80-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at Town Bank, 400 Milwaukee Ave., at about 10:29 a.m. and mixed up the pedals and pushed down on the gas causing the car to hop the curb and hit the building.
Anderson said airbags on the vehicle deployed and the woman was a bit shaken up but there were no major injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The chief added that damage to the building was not substantial but the city building inspector was notified of the incident.
The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad also responded to the call.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.