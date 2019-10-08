{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — No serious injuries or structural damage resulted when a woman crashed her vehicle into the wall of a bank Monday morning.

According to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson, an 80-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at Town Bank, 400 Milwaukee Ave., at about 10:29 a.m. and mixed up the pedals and pushed down on the gas causing the car to hop the curb and hit the building.

Anderson said airbags on the vehicle deployed and the woman was a bit shaken up but there were no major injuries.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The chief added that damage to the building was not substantial but the city building inspector was notified of the incident.

The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad also responded to the call.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments