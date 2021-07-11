No serious injuries from apartment fire on Mount Pleasant Street

RACINE — One man was injured but declined transport to the hospital after a structure fire at 10:45 p.m. Friday on the 2000 block of Mount Pleasant Street.

According to a Racine Fire Department news release, Engine 2 was first on scene and noted residents of the apartment building were evacuating. On the second floor, dry chemical powder was noted throughout the hallway from a discharged fire extinguisher.

One man was evacuated on scene for shortness of breath due to exposure to the dry chemical from the fire extinguisher. He refused transport to the hospital for further investigation.

Working smoke detectors in the building allowed all residents to evacuate safely, the release said. Fire extinguishers being available in the hallway allowed residents to control the fire and prevent further spread before the fire department’s arrival on scene.

Quint 3 assisted Engine 2 with ventilating the powder from the apartment. Engines 1, 2, 5 and 6 and Quint 3, Truck 1 and Battalion 1 responded to the fire. Car 2 provided safety officer duties and Utilities 3 and 6 were on the scene to investigate origin and cause of fire.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation. The cause of fire is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information on the fire may call Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330. Inquiries about fire safety can be directed to the RFD Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

