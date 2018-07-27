RACINE COUNTY — For the first five days of August, there will be no sales tax on many products across the entire state.
The focus of the no-tax holiday is on back-to-school shopping, although there are many products that don’t apply to the classroom which will also not be taxed.
The sales tax holiday applies to the following retail categories:
- Clothing items, priced $75 or less, including costumes, b
- aby items (including diapers), wedding attire and some accessories, such as belts, suspenders, neckties and earmuffs.
- Computers for personal (not business) use, priced $750 or less.
- Computer supplies to be used for school purposes, priced $250 or less, including printers and hard drives.
- School supplies, priced $75 or less.
The sales tax holiday applies on an item-by-item basis, not to the total receipt. For example, two pairs of shoes that cost $60 each ($120 total) would be tax-free, since each item is considered an article of clothing that costs less than $75. But one pair of shoes that costs $75.01 or more would still be taxable.
The sales tax holiday was put into law in April after receiving approval from the state Legislature.
The bill originally only allowed a two-day holiday for Aug. 4-5, but, by using a line-item veto, Gov. Scott Walker extended the holiday so that it would start on the first of the month, allowing more people to find the time to shop.
If an item isn’t in stock during the five-day holiday, but a customer pays for the item that needs to be ordered by the seller that will be delivered at a later date, then there still won’t be any tax, so long as the customer pays the full price during the holiday. The same goes for layaway purchases.
The rebate also applies to items that are on sale, so long as their price is below the maximum dollar amount.
There are some exemptions, including sports equipment (like shoes with cleats or baseball gloves), phones, art supplies and clothing accessories.
In good company
Several other states have similar holidays on sales tax at the end of summer, including Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio and Texas.
In April, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that many Democrats opposed the measure, labeling the tax holiday little more than a bribe by Walker and other Republicans to appeal to voters ahead of elections in the fall.
The bill passed the State Assembly 61-35 in February, with two Democrats crossing party lines to support it, and two Republicans doing likewise to oppose the measure.
At the time of the bill’s approval, Walker’s office estimated that the holiday would cost the state approximately $14.8 million.
ART SUPPLIES EXEMPTED????????????????
Democrats opposed the hard working people of Wisconsin saving some money.
