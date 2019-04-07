WATERFORD — After getting input from residents and an engineering firm on the project, the Village of Waterford has decided against constructing a roundabout at the intersection of East Main and Milwaukee streets.
Village of Waterford staff sent out 2,200 surveys regarding the intersection with March 20 utility bills. The village received 379 responses.
In the responses returned to Village Hall, 177 households were in favor of traffic lights at the intersection, 106 favored stop signs and 96 backed a roundabout.
The Village Board ultimately decided to go with its original plan of an expanded intersection with two stop signs, with the possibility of putting in traffic lights or a three-way stop in the future, according to Colleen Schauer, Waterford’s public information officer.
One of the stop signs will be on Main Street for those headed west and the other will be at the northwest corner of Milwaukee Street, maintaining the current traffic pattern. The plan also would include lane delineation, with separate lanes for those headed straight and for left turns.
After discussion regarding the intersection at a March 20 meeting, the Plan Commission recommended that the Village Board continue with existing plans for the intersection, but with talks to continue regarding the possibility of a three-way stop or stop lights in the future.
The Brookfield-based engineering company for the project, raSmith, estimated that the cost of the current plan would be $622,000, the roundabout would be $924,000 and a traffic signal would be $796,000.
Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said the village took information from the engineering firm, as well as input from the community, into consideration when making its decision.
As the intersection is currently configured, westbound drivers on East Main Street are supposed to stop, but eastbound drivers do not. Some people get confused and end up running the stop sign.
Work on the intersection has already started, as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s work on Highway 20/83 in Waterford and a small part of Rochester. The project area stretches west to east on Main Street from Buena Park Road to Milwaukee Street and south from Main on First Street in Waterford to Beck Drive in Rochester to Highway 36. That entire project set to be completed in November.
The project aims to address road deterioration and increasing traffic volume as well as safety concerns and drainage problems.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.