After signing the agreement that will bring the convention to Milwaukee in March, from left, Milwaukee Bucks Vice President Alex Lasry, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez and Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett toasted the announcement with some beer. No state delegates will be housed in Racine County hotels, but local hotels are still expected to fill up with other convention visitors.
RACINE— The state delegates who will be casting their votes for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next year won’t be sleeping in any Racine County hotel rooms. But that doesn’t mean local hotels will be empty, a local tourism official says.
According to reports, delegates from the 50 states and U.S. territories will be staying in hotels located in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and in northern Illinois during the convention, which is scheduled for July 13-16.
“The criteria for a delegate hotel was that it had to be a full-service hotel,” said Real Racine President and CEO Dave Blank. “Which means that there has to be a bar and a restaurant in the hotel. Not nearby, in the hotel.”
That means the only hotels in Racine County that could have qualified would be the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine Harbourwalk, 223 Gas Light Circle, Racine; and the Delta Hotels by Marriott Racine, 7111 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Blank said the DoubleTree decided not to take part in the room block request from the DNC — “that was a corporate decision on their part” — but the Delta did put some rooms in the block that will likely be used for a different purpose.
“So we only had two hotels that were even eligible to be considered for these delegate blocks,” Blank said. “Remember, the delegates are only about 5,000 of the 50,000 people that are expected to attend. So there’s another 45,000 people that need lodging, and we’re picking them up left and right at all hotels.”
Racine County Democratic Party Chair Meg Andrietch said she wasn’t surprised to hear that Racine will not house any state delegates, or that having a restaurant in the hotel is necessary.
“You need a location onsite where your delegation can meet and have a full breakfast,” Andrietch said adding delegates will likely have lunch near the convention in downtown Milwaukee. “In the evening, when they get done and come back, if you want something to eat you need a restaurant in your hotel. That makes some sense.”
But Racine will likely have plenty of attendees staying in its hotels during the convention.
“I’m pretty sure (the hotels in Racine) are going to be full up,” Andrietsch said. “There’s not going to be room because it’s not just delegations … but there’s also all the vendors that work and a lot of press.”
Blank said about 100 foreign news media officials have been reserving hotels in and around the county.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
“They spend money just like the delegates do,” Blank said. “This is a big deal … people from all over the world are interested in what happens in southeastern Wisconsin during that week.”
Transportation
One detail that Blank said needs to be finalized is providing transportation from hotels near Interstate 94 and western Racine County to Downtown Racine.
“There’s 375 rooms out here … by the corner of Highway 20 and I-94, and there really isn’t any public transportation available from here to Downtown Racine,” Blank said. “There’s going to be spouses of people, kids too, how are we going to get them around within Racine County? I’d like to maximize their ability to spend money.”
Blank said elected officials from Racine County, the City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant will likely be the “nucleus” of municipalities that need to be involved in figuring out a solution.
The 2016 Democratic National Convention had a total economic impact of $230.9 million for its host city, Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau reported.
Department of Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney said the event still should provide an economic boon and “the political road to Milwaukee is also the traveler’s road to Wisconsin.”
“Lodging will be a two-state effort,” Meaney said. “Yet, regardless of where they sleep at night, 100% of delegations will be spending their days in Wisconsin.
"Travel Wisconsin and our partners are ready to welcome delegates, journalists and guests, encourage them to stay a little longer and to show them how much fun they can have while they are here.”
The Kenosha News contributed to this report.
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Chelsea Clinton rallies Democratic supporters in Racine
Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Alert---Pictures of Chelsea Clinton. Not good to look at while your eating. Or any other time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.