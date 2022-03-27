No-politics zone: Racine leaders deliver plain talk on what is holding back minorities

RACINE — The Racine County Diversity Task Force is turning a sharp focus on crime, unemployment and other barriers that are holding back black people and other minorities.

And the task force is doing so without asking politicians for their opinions.

At the first-ever gathering of its kind, the county group this weekend brought together front-line workers in the struggle to overcome obstacles preventing racial equity in the Racine area.

About 200 people filled a Racine church Saturday to learn how educators, social workers, business owners and others perceive the status of minorities in a challenging world.

It’s part of an explicit focus from Racine County government to address issues faced along racial lines.

Melvin Hargrove, chief diversity officer for Racine County, said he intentionally did not invite politicians to participate. Hargrove said he wanted spectators instead to hear from people who are closest to the everyday issues facing black people and other minorities.

The gathering inside Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church in Downtown Racine was not a time for flowery speeches or slogans, Hargrove said.

“We’re talking about issues, solutions, answers,” he told the crowd. “We’re trying to connect our community to that which is going to help them.”

The event, called “African American Conversations for Better Outcomes,” was the first in what organizers hope will become a series of community discussions. Co-sponsors included the NAACP, African American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Racine, and ZOE Outreach Ministries.

The free-wheeling exchange turned to such questions as to how to keep young minorities out of prison, improve their education, create better job opportunities and increase homeownership.

Je’Leslie Taylor, warden of the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, drew loud applause when she called for more resources for young people to help them avoid trouble. Taylor recalled growing up with a community resource center where she could take classes and find other activities that kept her safe and stimulated her learning.

“We don’t have that anymore for our young people,” she said. “And then we say, ‘Well, why do they go to prison?’”

The two-hour discussion was divided into two segments — the first focused on economics and education, and the second on housing and justice.

Audience member questions were aired through moderators, so attendees sat quietly most of the time. But applause broke out frequently as participants delivered blunt answers unfiltered by politics.

On the question of homeownership, Dasheika Kidd, program manager for the Racine Financial Empowerment Center, told the crowd that a recent study of 2,300 mortgages approved locally found that only 100 went to black homebuyers and another 130 to Hispanic homebuyers.

Kidd said too many young people embark on adulthood without knowing how to budget their money and save for future goals. The empowerment center offers one-on-one counseling to help people understand saving for a home or for college or even for a vacation.

“We have been able to help more minorities put together an action plan,” she said.

Racine School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien was on hand to address several questions about education.

Gallien said the public school district is working to hire more racial minority teachers, and to address the perception that minority students face harsher discipline than white students.

Asked about bridging the gap in student achievement, the superintendent said the bottom line is that many children and their parents nowadays simply do not know what is necessary to do well in school.

“For too long, K-12 education has been a mystery for kids,” he said. “We want to take away the mystery.”

To address why more black people and other minorities are not business owners, organizers invited Jerrod Taylor, owner of TaylorMade Wealth Management in Racine.

Taylor acknowledged that would-be entrepreneurs face challenges in accessing capital to finance their dreams. The best way to figure out a strategy, he said, could be finding an existing small-business owner and asking how they made it happen.

“We always hear, ‘The money’s out there,’” he said. “Well, where is the money located?”

Trevor Jung, the City of Racine transit manager, told the crowd that inadequate public transportation can make it difficult for minorities and others to access needed services — not to mention jobs.

Jung said a “very unique moment” has arrived in the job market, because many employers are desperate to find new workers at the same time that many people are in the job market for various reasons. Aiming to eliminate obstacles for people without cars, the city bus system is seeking out partnerships with colleges, libraries and other non-traditional partners who rely on public transit.

“We really need to think of partnership more broadly,” he said. “We can’t give up because of barriers.”

