 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

No plans for Wisconsin back to school sales tax holiday

  • 0

RACINE — Wisconsin parents and students should not expect a discount on sales taxes for notebooks, pencils and school clothing this year.

Back-to-School on a budget logo

Illinois is currently in a back to school sales tax holiday, with state sales tax on school supplies dropping from 6.25% to 1.25%. It began Aug. 5 and ends Aug. 14.

It's unlikely Wisconsin will do the same. A sales tax holiday requires action from the Wisconsin Legislature. The most recent legislative session ended in March, and the next regular session does not begin until January.

When The Journal Times reached out to the governor's office for this story, a spokesperson deferred to the legislature. And then a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the legislature has no plans to reconvene.

A gas tax holiday has been openly considered by Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail in recent months, but there has been no progress on such a proposal.

People are also reading…

Wisconsin’s most recent back to school sales tax holiday occurred in August 2018 and was one-time only. Democrats at the time accused Republicans of approving the holiday as an election year stunt to benefit then-Gov. Scott Walker, who lost that November to Evers.

Inflation is presenting challenges in the U.S. and across the planet. Prices topped a four-decade high in the U.S. by increasing 9.1% this June compared to June 2021. Over the same period, inflation is increasing at close to the rate, at 8.6% in countries using the Euro and about 9.4% in the United Kingdom.

The drop in the sales tax on school supplies means that instead of paying $15.63 in tax for $250 worth of goods, a shopper would pay $3.13.

The Illinois back to school sales tax holiday is part of a $1.83 billion inflation relief plan put together by Democrats who control the state's General Assembly. As part of that relief plan, Illinois teachers will get a break through tax credits — that is, a reduction in the amount of state taxes owed — of $250 this year and $500 in 2023.

John O’Connor of the Associated Press contributed reporting.

Back to school inflation

How is inflation affecting you, your family and your loved ones as the new school year approaches? To share your stories, feel free to reach out to reporter Ryan Patterson at ryan.patterson@journaltimes.com or call him at 262-631-1714.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Ryan Patterson joined The Journal Times in May 2022 as an education and general assignment reporter. He previously worked at newspapers in Sheridan, Wyoming, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News