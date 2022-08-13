No plans for Wisconsin back to school sales tax holiday

RACINE — Wisconsin parents and students should not expect a discount on sales taxes for notebooks, pencils and school clothing this year.

Illinois is currently in a back to school sales tax holiday, with state sales tax on school supplies dropping from 6.25% to 1.25%. It began Aug. 5 and ends Aug. 14.

It's unlikely Wisconsin will do the same. A sales tax holiday requires action from the Wisconsin Legislature. The most recent legislative session ended in March, and the next regular session does not begin until January.

When The Journal Times reached out to the governor's office for this story, a spokesperson deferred to the legislature. And then a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the legislature has no plans to reconvene.

A gas tax holiday has been openly considered by Gov. Tony Evers on the campaign trail in recent months, but there has been no progress on such a proposal.

Wisconsin’s most recent back to school sales tax holiday occurred in August 2018 and was one-time only. Democrats at the time accused Republicans of approving the holiday as an election year stunt to benefit then-Gov. Scott Walker, who lost that November to Evers.

Inflation is presenting challenges in the U.S. and across the planet. Prices topped a four-decade high in the U.S. by increasing 9.1% this June compared to June 2021. Over the same period, inflation is increasing at close to the rate, at 8.6% in countries using the Euro and about 9.4% in the United Kingdom.

The drop in the sales tax on school supplies means that instead of paying $15.63 in tax for $250 worth of goods, a shopper would pay $3.13.

The Illinois back to school sales tax holiday is part of a $1.83 billion inflation relief plan put together by Democrats who control the state's General Assembly. As part of that relief plan, Illinois teachers will get a break through tax credits — that is, a reduction in the amount of state taxes owed — of $250 this year and $500 in 2023.

John O’Connor of the Associated Press contributed reporting.