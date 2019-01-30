CITY OF BURLINGTON — No street parking will be allowed in downtown Burlington and on "several adjoining streets" between 10 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday, the Department of Public Works has announced.
During that time, DPW will be removing snow from downtown sidewalks and streets.
However, free parking will be made available in the parking structure at the intersection of Washington and Dodge streets.
"We appreciate your help and patience during these hours," a press release stated.
