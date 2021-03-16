No one's been trapped in a grain bin in Racine County for a decade; local fire departments are ready anyway

DOVER — Ron Molnar, chief of Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, doesn’t remember there being a single emergency call for someone trapped in a grain bin for at least 10 years in Racine County. But, should someone get trapped tomorrow, first responders across southeastern Wisconsin will be ready to respond.
On Saturday, 43 members from nine fire departments in Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as a number of local farmers and agricultural workers, took part in what Molnar called a “very low-frequency, very high-risk” training at the Ehrhart Farms in the Town of Dover, practicing how to save someone stuck in a grain bin.
The fatality rate for entrapments in grain storage/handling facilities is an eye-popping 60%, even though there were less than 1,500 documented cases of grain facility entrapments in the U.S. from 1962 to 2019, according to tracking from Purdue University.
“It’s critically important that we have the proper skills and resources to respond and perform a rescue,” Molnar said.
It was the second such training session local first responders have undergone in the past few weeks, with 30 firefighters from six local departments practicing rescues of people who had fallen through thin ice on Eagle Lake on Feb. 27.
Don’t trust the cartoons
Deaths in grain bins have actually grown more common in recent years, but only slightly. According to a 2020 report from South Dakota News Watch that reviewed U.S. data compiled by Purdue Professor Bill Field: “The number of total confined-space incidents (including grain entrapments) has risen steadily over the past few years. In 2017, 54 confined-space incidents led to 23 fatalities; in 2018, 61 incidents resulted in 26 deaths; and in 2019, 67 confined-space incidents led to 39 deaths.
“In recent years, grain entrapments and fatalities have risen. In 2017, 23 grain entrapments and 12 deaths were recorded; in 2018, 30 grain entrapments and 15 deaths were recorded; and in 2019, 38 grain entrapments led to 23 deaths. Total grain entrapments rose by 65% over that 3-year period.”
A common misconception of how to save someone stuck in a grain bin, Molnar says, comes from people being misled by watching characters in Saturday morning cartoons caught in quicksand getting thrown a rope and a superhero pulling them out. Were you to try saving someone from a grain bin by doing that, you’re more likely “to pull them in two” than save their life, Molnar said. “You can’t just throw them a rope and pull them out.”
“One foot of grain over an individual provides about 300 pounds of pressure,” the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said in a release. “With two feet or more of grain around the body, it is extremely difficult to pull yourself out without assistance.”
To fix that problem, “You have to relieve the pressure from around them,” Molnar explained.
To prepare for that, first responders practiced on Saturday cutting a hole with power tools in metal siding. By letting the grain spill out, the pressure can be released and the trapped person can be let out, or medical professionals can be let inside to tend to injuries before transport.
Involved in Saturday’s training were members of the following Racine and Kenosha county fire departments: Kansasville, South Shore, Raymond, Union Grove-Yorkville, Wind Lake, Paris, Salem Lakes, Bristol, and Somers.
Saturday’s training was supported by: Racine County Farm Bureau; Kenosha County Farm Bureau; Rural Mutual Insurance Company; The DeLong Company, Inc.; Compeer Financial; Pioneer Hi-Bred International, Inc.; Performance Planting; and Community State Bank.
Gases, other dangers
In an email, KFRD Lt. Adam Bower also pointed out the danger of gases building up in the storage facilities, increasing risk: “Grain bins are confined spaces and there is often organic material stored inside that can produce dangerous gases including carbon dioxide, nitric oxide in high concentrations and other toxic gases caused by rotting or infected grains. Also, fumigants used to treat grain bin pests can be the source of dangerous toxins in a bin.”
There are also mechanical hazards, Bower noted: “Another cause of injury can be the mechanical equipment within grain storage structures, such as augers and conveyors that present serious entanglement and amputation hazards. Workers can easily get their limbs caught in improperly guarded moving parts that can result in mangling, accidental amputation and in some cases death.”