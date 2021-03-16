No one's been trapped in a grain bin in Racine County for a decade; local fire departments are ready anyway

DOVER — Ron Molnar, chief of Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, doesn’t remember there being a single emergency call for someone trapped in a grain bin for at least 10 years in Racine County. But, should someone get trapped tomorrow, first responders across southeastern Wisconsin will be ready to respond.

On Saturday, 43 members from nine fire departments in Racine and Kenosha counties, as well as a number of local farmers and agricultural workers, took part in what Molnar called a “very low-frequency, very high-risk” training at the Ehrhart Farms in the Town of Dover, practicing how to save someone stuck in a grain bin.

The fatality rate for entrapments in grain storage/handling facilities is an eye-popping 60%, even though there were less than 1,500 documented cases of grain facility entrapments in the U.S. from 1962 to 2019, according to tracking from Purdue University.

“It’s critically important that we have the proper skills and resources to respond and perform a rescue,” Molnar said.