BURLINGTON — Nobody was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Burlington.

The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m. on Browns Lake Drive (Highway W) and Foxtree Circle and involved a 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette and a 2019 Toyota Prius, according to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson. 

Due to the impact, the Oldsmobile landed on its driver’s side. The driver of the Oldsmobile was issued citations for failure to yield while making a left turn and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

All parties involved were medically evaluated on scene and no one was transported to the hospital, Anderson said. 

The City of Burlington Fire Department,  Burlington Rescue Squad, Rochester Fire Company and city police responded to the scene.

