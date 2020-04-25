No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Racine County; 4 more deaths in state

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the virus death toll in the state to 266.

There were 331 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,687 throughout Wisconsin. A total of 57,138 people have tested negative for the virus.

No additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in Racine County, which remains at a total of 255 as of Saturday afternoon. The number of people who have died from the disease in Racine County remained at 10.

In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 329 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 132 in Walworth County with eight deaths reported; 299 in Waukesha County, with 14 deaths reported; and 2,525 in Milwaukee County.

There have been 154 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by three people since Friday.

The DHS website also includes the fatality rate of those succumbing to COVID-19 by county.