No new COVID-19 cases or deaths reported in Racine County; 4 more deaths in state

RACINE COUNTY — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths in Wisconsin shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the virus death toll in the state to 266.
There were 331 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 5,687 throughout Wisconsin. A total of 57,138 people have tested negative for the virus.
No additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in Racine County, which remains at a total of 255 as of Saturday afternoon. The number of people who have died from the disease in Racine County remained at 10.
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported 329 confirmed cases in Kenosha County, with seven deaths reported; 132 in Walworth County with eight deaths reported; 299 in Waukesha County, with 14 deaths reported; and 2,525 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 154 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by three people since Friday.
The DHS website also includes the fatality rate of those succumbing to COVID-19 by county.
In Racine County, there was a 4% fatality rate as of Saturday. In Kenosha, the fatality rate was 2%, while Milwaukee's fatality rate was 6%.
Recovery stats included
The DHS also has begun to include the percentages of people who have recovered from COVID-19. On Saturday, the DHS reported that 47%, or 2,665 of those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, are considered recovered based on the criteria established to report the figure.
The percentage is an attempt to quantify recovery based on data available on the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 under recent testing criteria. The recovery percentage, however, does not include the number of people who are believed to have had COVID-19, but have recovered.
DHS defines the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 as the those who tested positive and are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:
- Documentation of resolved symptoms
- Documentation of release from public health isolation
The information can be found online at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/cases.htm.
