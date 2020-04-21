No new coronavirus deaths reported in Racine County Tuesday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — Although 12 more people across the state have died of coronavirus since Monday, there were no new deaths in Racine County. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, that left Racine County's death toll at 10.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that 242 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12 people since the day prior.

There were 4,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 121 more than on Monday. The number of confirmed cases in all of Racine County had reached 193 as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of nine cases since Monday. There were an additional 71 probable cases in the county as well.

There were 1,252 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, making up 27% of confirmed cases.

A total of 47,841 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.