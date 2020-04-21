No new coronavirus deaths reported in Racine County Tuesday

RACINE COUNTY — Although 12 more people across the state have died of coronavirus since Monday, there were no new deaths in Racine County. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, that left Racine County's death toll at 10.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that 242 people had died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12 people since the day prior.
There were 4,620 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin, 121 more than on Monday. The number of confirmed cases in all of Racine County had reached 193 as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of nine cases since Monday. There were an additional 71 probable cases in the county as well.
There were 1,252 Wisconsinites hospitalized for the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, making up 27% of confirmed cases.
A total of 47,841 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
Racine County began reporting probable cases on Monday in addition to confirmed cases. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 97 confirmed and 34 probable cases with the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which includes Racine, Elmwood Park and Wind Point. There were 96 confirmed cases and 37 probable cases in the jurisdiction of the Central Racine County Health Department, which covers the rest of the county. There have been four deaths within the city Health Department’s jurisdiction and six within the rest of the county.
Racine County is defining probable cases as: ”symptomatic individuals who have not been tested but presumed positive because they had direct contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.”
In Racine County’s neighboring counties, the DHS reported: 264 confirmed cases in Kenosha County with one additional death, bringing the total to six; 90 in Walworth County with one additional death, bringing the total to seven; 272 in Waukesha County with two additional deaths reported, bringing the total to 13; and 2,234 confirmed cases in Milwaukee County.
There have been 139 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties. The Milwaukee County death toll has increased by seven since Monday.
Clean your home safely
The City of Racine Health Department is offering the following tips for cleaning product safety, as residents strive to rid their homes of germs.
"While a clean home and environment are best, chemicals you use in your home can be dangerous to your health and the environment," the Health Department said in a press release.
Health Department officials urge residents to follow these safety tips when using household cleaning chemicals:
- Follow the instructions on the label when you use and store household chemicals.
- Never mix products that are not intended for mixing. This can cause deadly gases or fires.
- Store products in their original containers.
- Store anything that can catch fire away from your home. Never store materials that can cause a fire in the sun or near an open flame or heat source.
- Store these materials out of the reach of children and pets.
- Use safety locks and guardrails on shelves and cabinets when you store materials. This will prevent them from falling or tipping.
- Wear gloves or goggles when you use household chemicals
Concerned about COVID-19?
