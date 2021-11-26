No need to buy books online this holiday season. New bookstore turns a page on Main Street in Waterford

WATERFORD — During playtime, other kids pretended to be superstars on a football field, or teachers leading a classroom, or police officers chasing bad guys.

Kelly Klein played bookstore.

Even as a young child, Klein had a fascination with books that ran so deep, she fantasized about having her own store. She arranged books at home and invited friends to pick out their favorites.

Forty years later, pretend time is over.

Klein has moved into a historic building along the Fox River and created the bookstore she always wanted, in a new establishment called Reads by the River Books and Gifts.

The business opening Nov. 19 at 102 E. Main St. not only created the area's first major bookstore in about 20 years, it helped Klein to achieve a lifelong goal of becoming a bookstore owner.

"It's a dream come true, literally," she said. "I absolutely love it."

Located in a storefront where past tenants have sold everything from pianos to sporting goods, the new bookstore is turning heads with a renovated space packed with books and other amenities, including a coffee bar.

Tanya Maney, executive director of Explore Waterford, the local chamber of commerce, said the bookstore is a "quaint" new addition to the village's business community.

"The small-town charm of Waterford is exemplified through Reads by the River," Maney said. "It's a warm, friendly, inviting place that begs you to stay and linger."

Storefront

Reads by the River is located in an 1897 building, one of the oldest in Waterford. Owned by the Foat family, the property has been the location for a number of different establishments, including the chamber of commerce for a while.

Coming about 20 years after the area's last true bookstore closed its doors, the new attraction has book lovers swooning over the chance to indulge their passion, just across the river from the Waterford Public Library.

Take that, online shopping

Reads by the River was a popular stop Nov. 19 and 20 during the Christmas in the Village holiday shopping promotion. Customers have continued arriving in big numbers.

Caren Horn, a first-time customer, said she has a disdain for ordering books online. So, she was excited to learn about the new store, which is located within walking distance of her home.

Horn not only found a Stephen King mystery she was hoping for, but also placed an order for another book.

"I like a real store," she said. "This place is really, really cool."

Despite her own passion for books, Klein, 52, initially set aside her bookstore dreams to pursue other career paths. She worked as a special-education teacher for many years and then operated her own photography business.

Her husband, Steve Klein, an engineer, encouraged her to consider a bookstore as something for retirement, so she could enjoy it as more of a hobby than a business.

But when the ideal location became available in Downtown Waterford, the couple decided that their future was now. They leased the property, and Steve used his engineering skills to transform the storefront into what Kelly had been imagining since childhood.

"It's been a labor of love for both of us," her husband said.

In addition to a small coffee bar, the attraction includes a special book room for children, new flooring, lighting and bookshelves, and an assortment of puzzles, games and other gifts. Kelly Klein hopes to hold author visits, book signings and maybe a book club.

The store's inventory includes about 4,000 titles arranged into categories of fiction, history, biography, suspense, pop culture, mystery, cookbooks and more.

Although many books are available through online shopping, book lovers know there is no substitute for pulling a new title off the shelf of an authentic bookstore, Kelly Klein said.

"There is something about bookstores," she said. "People who love books really appreciate being able to touch them, open them up and look at them."

And just like her pretend bookstores years ago with childhood friends, Klein is most enriched by the experience of helping a customer find an old favorite — or discover a new one.

"That's what the vision was — to share my love of books," she said. "It turned out exactly like that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.