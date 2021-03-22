No more remote learning: All Burlington students must return to school buildings full-time April 6

BURLINGTON — Amid growing signs that the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing, Burlington school officials are moving to return students to the classroom five days a week and to cease at-home instruction via the internet.
The decision to resume full-time in-person instruction April 6 comes after COVID-19 vaccinations were offered to teachers and staff, and after administrators agreed to step up enforcement of requirements for face masks and social distancing in the schools.
Officials said eighth-grade students might have to be moved temporarily from Burlington High School to Karcher Middle School, to safeguard public health by reducing crowding once the campuses return to full enrollment.
Like many other public school districts, the Burlington Area School District has been offering some parents a choice of in-person or at-home instruction to avoid spreading the contagious coronavirus infection; in Racine Unified, even after most students returned to buildings earlier this month, a large percentage of students have chosen to continually learning virtually. Kindergarten through fifth grade have remained in-person full-time.
Some members of the Burlington Area School Board want to continue offering parents of seventh- through 12-graders the option of at-home instruction until the end of the school year on May 21.
Board member Kevin Bird said the district should maintain stability and not ask parents to make a significant adjustment in their lifestyles by returning students to the classrooms for the final weeks of the school year.
“It doesn’t make sense,” Bird said. “We ought to stay the course.”
Other school board members, however, said the district should seize the opportunity to resume normal classroom operations while COVID-19 seems to slowing, thanks to progress fighting the pandemic with vaccinations and public health safeguards. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that more than 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot.
If the move backfires and another outbreak occurs in the schools, board member Barry Schmaling said, the district can reconsider going back to at-home instruction if necessary.
“We have to try it,” Schmaling said. “The students need to get back in the classroom.”
The board voted 5-2 to resume in-person-only instruction of seventh- through 12-graders effective April 6, which will follow a spring break and an in-service day for teachers on April 5.
Teachers and staff who choose to be vaccinated against COVID-19 also are scheduled to receive their second dose on March 31. Although vaccines are not mandatory, officials said a survey showed that about two-thirds of school district employees said they wanted vaccinations.
School board members voted on returning to school March 8, following an update from School Superintendent Stephen Plank on the vaccination of employees and after a discussion about whether to continue offering at-home instruction for students in grades 7-12.
Plank did not make any recommendation, but said staff could manage a return to normal classroom operations, if necessary, for the final seven weeks of the year.
“We’d work through all of those details and start communicating with families,” he said.
Plank said officials would step up enforcement of a requirement for wearing face masks in the schools and a requirement to maintain social distancing from other people as much as possible.
Board member Susan Kessler joined Bird in voting against directing students back to school for mandatory in-person instruction. Kessler pointed out shortcomings in social distancing practices, and she said new strains of COVID-19 could create more risks.
“That’s what bothers me,” Kessler said. “It could spread very easily.”
Voting with Schmaling to return students to the classroom were Roseanne Hahn, Taylor Wishau, Peter Turke and Diane Wood.
Turke said as long as public health safeguards can be enforced, he favors trying to restore a sense of normalcy of students during the final weeks of the school year.
Some students have been struggling academically while trying to keep up with classes over the internet, Turke said.
“I like the idea of getting kids back in class,” he said. “I think that will make a huge difference for some of these kids, to finish the year strong.”