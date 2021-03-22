No more remote learning: All Burlington students must return to school buildings full-time April 6

Board member Kevin Bird said the district should maintain stability and not ask parents to make a significant adjustment in their lifestyles by returning students to the classrooms for the final weeks of the school year.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Bird said. “We ought to stay the course.”

Other school board members, however, said the district should seize the opportunity to resume normal classroom operations while COVID-19 seems to slowing, thanks to progress fighting the pandemic with vaccinations and public health safeguards. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers announced that more than 25% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot.

If the move backfires and another outbreak occurs in the schools, board member Barry Schmaling said, the district can reconsider going back to at-home instruction if necessary.

“We have to try it,” Schmaling said. “The students need to get back in the classroom.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board voted 5-2 to resume in-person-only instruction of seventh- through 12-graders effective April 6, which will follow a spring break and an in-service day for teachers on April 5.