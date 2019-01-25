RACINE — Hosting a Gus Macker tournament has proven too strenuous for the city.
The Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department announced Wednesday that it will not be hosting the annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in 2019, after a two-year run.
From 2010-2015, Racine Youth Sports sponsored the tournament, but the strain it placed on referees and the need for dozens of volunteers — coupled with minimal profitability — led RYS to give up on Gus Macker, too.
After a one-year hiatus in 2016, the City of Racine hosted a Gus Macker Tournament in 2017, with more than 3,000 people in attendance and 80-plus teams in Gateway Technical College’s parking lot. But 2018 wasn’t nearly as successful, in part due to rain throughout the weekend of the July tournament.
“It was a very difficult event to run and very difficult to get volunteers for,” said Steve Botzau, who had been the event organizer with RYS. “Gus Macker makes money off the event, but the local municipality and nonprofits don’t make much money.”
The registration fee last summer was $132 per team.
Too demanding
Gus Macker is a national organization that has been putting together community basketball tournaments since 1974.
There have been more than 1,420 sanctioned Gus Macker tournaments with millions of players since 1974. Gus Macker estimates that its tournaments have generated $16 million for charities over the past 45 years.
This will be the second year since 2010 that a Gus Macker will not be hosted in Racine, unless another group steps up in the City of Racine’s stead.
Parks Director Tom Molbeck said that the city would be glad to offer advice to another group that would want to sponsor a tournament this summer, but Racine won’t be officially involved.
“It was a tough decision to make,” Molbeck said in an email.
Molbeck gave similar reasons to Botzau as to why the city would not be hosting the tournament again, specifically mentioning paying for police and fire services, as well as certified officials.
“(T)he demanding hours of preparation leading up to the event has made the event itself a larger undertaking than what our department can handle at this time,” Molbeck said.
