RACINE — When Dee Hutch was 12, the coolest place to hang out wasn’t at the basketball court with his cousins. It was always at different tattoo shops, in tow with his dad, Darren Hutcherson, a tattoo artist.

“I was the young kid, sweeping, looking at magazines,” Hutch said.

Now, Hutch is a tattoo artist himself at Black Hand Tattoo Gallery, 406 Main St., which is owned by Hutcherson and has been open for more than eight years. “The first and only Black-owned tattoo shop in Racine,” Hutch said.

Hutch also co-owns Root City just a few steps away, an apparel shop that sells original, Racine-themed clothing — including T-shirts with Kris P. Kringle, a character Hutch created of the area’s famous pastry — and vintage pieces, like Air Jordans or Green Bay Packers jackets of years past.

But before Hutch, now 31, was behind all this, he was drawing on his grandparents’ wall at 4 years old.

Quote "We're showing the youth that because we didn't see anybody doing what we're doing — we're the first ones to to do all of these things and be in this lane — that we're building our own lane, and they can do it, too. You can be weird … you can just be yourself." Dee Hutch

Ink and needle

Hutch’s grandparents were actually the ones who encouraged him to first pursue art at a young age; they bought him art supplies.

From there, Hutch sucked up all the art influences around him like a sponge. He loved (and still loves) anime, video games, movies, skateboards and, of course, tattoos, which all shaped his current urban, hip-hop and alternative-inspired art style.

As a teen, Hutch redesigned movie posters, airbrushed t-shirts and made flyers for businesses and events. He got in trouble for drawing demons and skulls on his folders at school.

“That’s what I was seeing at the time,” Hutch said of his time spent at the tattoo shops. “It was all barbed wire and Grim Reapers and stuff.”

In his workspace Dee Hutch preps a stencil for a tattoo inside Black Hand Tattoo Gallery on May 13.

It seemed as if the natural progression would be to take up tattooing as a career, but Hutch didn’t initially walk down that path.

Hutch graduated from Park High School. Then he dropped out of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He ended up working different jobs around the city to make money for his kids, Nyla and Noah. As he worked and raised his family, Hutch still tried to keep tattooing.

In 2011, Hutch decided to tattoo full time. Though his father wanted him to follow a more practical career, Hutch couldn’t deny his passion for the ink and needle. His parents, however, got him his “first tattoo machine, and my first tattoo supply — like a legitimate one,” he said.

These days, Hutch is often booked at Black Hand, where customers — some new, and some longtime friends — often go to him to paint permanent portraits of loved ones on their skin.

Amber Antongiorgi has been booking Hutch for tattoos for the last nine years, she said; he’s done her daughter’s portrait and most recently, her grandmother’s portrait.

The tattoo was especially personal to Hutch because, out of coincidence, he had met Antongiorgi’s grandmother a few years ago when he visited her assisted living facility on a tour with Origins of Hip Hop, a local group dedicated to sharing hip-hop culture.

“It’s such an intimate thing,” said Antongiorgi of having Hutch tattoo portraits of her family members on her.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Empowering other artists

Connecting with other artists and giving them a platform is something Hutch and the crew at Root City strive to do. Root City has a small wall space in the shop where they exhibit various artists every month.

“We don’t take anything from the artists,” he said. “If you sell something, it’s yours.”

Root City has also taken on a new apprentice in Angel Aguirre, a local artist in his early twenties who’s helping the store market on social media as well as contributing his own artwork.

Nyla and Noah Dee Hutch's children, Nyla and Noah, at an Origins of Hip Hop event a few years ago.

Hutch also fosters his children’s natural interests in creativity. Noah, 11, and Nyla, 12, take after their father. Noah loves drawing anime and Nyla enjoys painting.

“I’m always making sure I’m pushing them to do what they like to do, and letting them know there are no mistakes in art,” Hutch said. “If they do something and they’re like, ‘Dang, I messed it up.’ It’s probably just revealing a direction you didn’t even know you were supposed to go in.”

Hutch sees his relationship with art and making mistakes as a metaphor for life: “It’s your life path. Sometimes you see it coming, sometimes you don’t.”

The bench

Some days, when it’s warm enough, Hutch will pull out a wooden bench in front of Root City — “It’s becoming, like, a thing; it never was before. One of the homies literally just found this,” he said — and sit, whether alone or with his buds, and watch the sights and sounds of Downtown Racine.

Last Wednesday, Hutch did the very same thing. Before even a second passed on the bench, he waved to a woman across the street, calling “Hey, family!”

Outside Root City Dee Hutch, co-owner of Root City, an apparel shop with Racine-themed designs and vintage fashion at 345 Main St., Racine, sits outside of the …

Hutch, born and raised in Racine, said he loves being in the city. He thinks there’s a new generation of younger business owners — including himself — revitalizing downtown as they open up storefronts around their specialties.

“The younger generation is turning things around,” Hutch said. “They see San Francisco and even Milwaukee and see ideas like coffee shops, co-ops, juice bars, things like that. (Racine) is finally going that way.”

There’s also a proliferating appreciation of urban art and hip-hop culture in the area. Hutch has been booked to spray paint murals in several downtown businesses, like Wings of Fire Consulting, Taste of Soul and the Void bar.

It’s a sigh of relief for Hutch, whose interests in art and media were underrepresented in young African American men of his generation. “I didn’t have any friends like me growing up,” he said. “At that time, it was just the ‘hood. Gangbanging was still big in Racine. If you wasn’t hella tough, then you was on the weird side.”

Alongside Root City’s co-owner and one of his closest friends — Willy Reynoso, who also grew up in Racine — Hutch hopes he’s setting a positive example for young kids of color to maintain their authenticity and achieve their goals.

“We’re showing the youth that because we didn’t see anybody doing what we’re doing — we’re the first ones to to do all of these things and be in this lane — that we’re building our own lane, and they can do it, too,” Hutch said. “You can be weird … You can just be yourself.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.