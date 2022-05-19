No lie: Burlington might rebrand itself as home of the famous Burlington Liars Club

BURLINGTON — True story: Burlington’s new community slogan could be based on lies.

City officials are discussing trading in their old “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan for a new one built around Burlington’s most famous private club — the Burlington Liars Club.

The tongue-in-cheek club goes back nearly a hundred years, and it has drawn national attention with its yearly contest to see who can concoct the most amusing fib.

As the city moves away from its longstanding “Chocolate City” brand, some officials think the Liars Club represents the sort of distinctive new identity that would make outsiders take a fresh look at Burlington.

Alderman Shad Branen said he envisions a ceremony to unveil each year’s winning lie on a scale of the Groundhog Day event that generates national attention each February for Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

“It has massive potential,” Brannen told his colleagues on the Burlington City Council Tuesday.

Some council members expressed interest in Branen’s idea, while others suggested that maybe Burlington does not need a slogan at all.

There was widespread agreement, however, that the ideas presented so far by a slogan-writing consulting firm have been non-starters.

After being roundly rejected by public opinion with the proposal of “Small Wonder, Big Dreams,” the consultant offered alternatives: “Small Town, Big Dreams,” “Discover Your Best Life,” “Home Again,” and “Lakes & Rivers & Dreams Come True.”

Looking over the choices, Alderman Tom Vos said: “None of them really grabs me — I don’t know how else to say it.”

Goodbye cocoa

The city has been wrestling with an identity crisis of sorts for several years, trying to decide whether Burlington needs a break from its image as “Chocolate City U.S.A.”

Burlington adopted the chocolate slogan in 1987, based on the presence of candy-maker Nestle’s large manufacturing plant at 637 S. Pine St. At the same time, a summer festival called ChocolateFest grew into Burlington’s biggest annual event.

But as the Nestle plant changed and chocolate became less prevalent around town, officials started talking about retooling Burlington’s image.

The summer festival last year was renamed Burlington Jamboree.

An ad hoc group came up with the idea of “City of Trails,” but that fizzled out when officials decided that Burlington’s trail system was not so unique.

Using a $40,000 state grant, the city hired GrahamSpencer Brand + Content Solutions and asked the Rockford, Illinois, consulting firm to come up with rebranding ideas. The firm told city officials that Burlington should stop trying to be a tourist attraction and should focus on promoting itself as simply a place to live and raise a family.

GrahamSpencer fashioned a logo out of a house with accompanying symbols of blue water and green agriculture. Finding a slogan to go with the logo, however, has proven tricky.

The proposal of “Small Wonder, Big Dreams” won early support, before a barrage of negative public feedback prompted city officials to backtrack. The alternatives discussed at Tuesday’s City Council meeting did not generate much enthusiasm either.

City Administrator Carina Walters urged aldermen to find a solution, because the state wants to close out the $40,000 grant award cycle by June 30.

“We will need to wrap up this process,” Walters said.

Some aldermen suggested rebranding Burlington with no slogan at all. As Alderwoman Sara Spencer put it: “If we can’t agree on one, why do we need one?”

Branen then mentioned the Burlington Liars Club as a feature in the community that could serve as the basis for a successful rebranding.

Alderman Bill Smitz agreed that the idea had possibilities. “It’s an interesting, unique area that would set us apart.”

Since 1930, the club has conducted its contest every year and has enjoyed widespread attention with its selection of the best lies. Branen said the club has brought Burlington publicity in national newspapers and other news media.

There has also been a Liars’ Club tavern in town since 2016 at 492 N. Pine St.

If the city fashioned a new slogan based on the Liars Club, Branen said, the contest winner could be named each winter during the city’s ice-sculpting competition in a grand spectacle like the Groundhog Day event in Pennsylvania.

Branen said he is not aware of another Liars Club anywhere else.

“It is the one and only that I know of in the world,” he said. “I just think it’s so unique.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.