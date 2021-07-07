No injuries reported in Wednesday night Charles Street fire

Just $1 gives you full access for 3 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com.
RACINE — The Racine Fire Department responded to a bedroom fire at a two-family residence on the 1600 block of Charles Street Wednesday night. No injuries were reported.
The five occupants of the two units evacuated without injury, according to the Racine Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the first floor bedroom window, but had the blaze under control within 10 minutes, the RFD reported.
RFD estimates that there is $50,000 in damage to the lower unit, which was extensively damaged by the fire and extinguishment efforts. While the cause is still under investigation, RFD reminded citizens of "the importance of operational smoke alarms, available and properly fire extinguishers, and having Renter's Insurance."