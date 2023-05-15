UNION GROVE — A late morning fire on Monday damaged a house and garage on the 1000 block of Crabtree Lane, but there were no injuries reported.

Racine County Sherriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the house about 11 a.m. and were able to account for the sole occupant and several pets.

Multiple fire departments also responded and were able to control the blaze, according to RCSO, and a preliminary investigation by deputies indicated that the fire started in the garage.

Both the occupant of the house and several neighbors reported hearing and explosion before seeing smoke and flames.

The Racine County Fire Investigation Task Force will continue to investigate the fire.