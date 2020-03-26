No injuries reported in Town of Waterford fire

TOWN OF WATERFORD — No one was injured in a Thursday morning house fire on the Racine County's west end that caused more than $40,000 in estimated damage.
At 8:28 a.m. Thursday, the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Company, Waterford Fire Department and Rochester Volunteer Fire Company responded to a report of a structure fire at 4813 Riverside Road, located on the west side of the Fox River and north of the Waterford village limits.
According to a release issued by Tichigan Assistant Fire Chief William Miller, a Tichigan ambulance crew was the first to arrive on scene and reported smoke throughout the entire structure. All of the residence's occupants had exited the home.
You have free articles remaining.
An engine crew was assigned to conduct a primary search and investigation while other units were staged. The fire was quickly extinguished and other crews aided with salvage of the occupants' belongings.
The fire was contained to the second-floor bathroom with smoke damage resulting throughout the home, Miller said. There were no reported injuries to fire personnel or occupants of the home.
The fire remained under investigation as of Thursday, with damage estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $5,000 to the occupants' personal belongings.
"Tichigan Volunteer Fire would like to extend thanks to the Waterford Fire Dept. and Rochester Volunteer Fire Co. for their professionalism and quick response," Miller said. "This incident was handled very well which kept the damage to a minimum."
We Energies crews and Waterford Police also assisted at the scene.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.