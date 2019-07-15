RACINE — A stove fire inside a house in the 1400 block of Marquette St. left nobody injured, but a smoke-filled residence Monday afternoon. According to Racine Fire Department Battalion Chief Paul Madden, at 2:15 firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the 1400 block of Marquette Street, near the intersection with Kewaunee Street. At 2:35, the fire was declared out.
Fire investigators said the fire was the result of unattended cooking. While searching for the origin of the smoke, firefighters discovered burnt food on the stove and a burnt cooking pan in the oven. The pan in the oven was later determined to have contained cooking oil. The tenants were not home at the time of the fire, the Fire Department reported.
Due to the amount of smoke damage, the Red Cross was notified to assist with relocation of the occupants of the lower unit, two adults and a child.
“The biggest thing is making sure that you’re never leaving things unattended year round,” Madden said. “I understand that your kitchen is going to get really hot this time of year, but you still have to keep an eye on it.”
Also, the smoke alarm did not sound during the fire, Lt. John Magnus of the Fire Prevention Bureau said. The alarm was 13 years old and did not contain a battery, Magnus said. Fire officials advise residents to test their smoke alarms monthly. In addition, if the alarm is more than 10 years old, the alarm needs to be replaced.
For residents who own their own home in Racine and need smoke alarms, they can call 262-635-7915.
With temperatures in the 90s, the Racine Fire Bells were called to provide rehabilitation services to firefighters at the scene.
